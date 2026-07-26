Yash Raj Films has actually formally locked March 26, 2027, which falls on Good Friday, as the theatrical release date for director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming untitled romantic action drama. The statement marks a significant calendar slot for the task produced by Aditya Chopra. The movie includes Ahaan Panday and Sharvari in the lead functions, along with Aaishvary Thackeray and Bobby Deol. It continues the effective working relationship in between Chopra and Zafar.

Ahaan Panday and Sharvari’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar to launch on March 26, 2027

5th Collaboration Between Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar

This marks the 5th producer-director pairing for Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar. Their earlier movies together consist of Simple Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan and Tiger Zinda HaiThe brand-new job returns Zafar to the YRF banner for a massive romantic action drama after a space.

Ahaan Panday, who just recently got attention with Saiyaarahandles a main function that reports refer to as bring strong strength. Sharvari joins him as the female lead in what is placed as a significant YRF getaway for her. Aaishvary Thackeray and Bobby Deol finish the primary cast, bringing extra weight to the ensemble. While the specific title and complete plot information stay under covers, the movie is being referred to as a romantic action drama.

A considerable part of the movie has actually been thoroughly shot in the United Kingdom. Production schedules likewise consisted of work at Yash Raj Film Studios in India. The abroad areas are anticipated to provide an unique visual scale to the task.

Check Out: Yash Raj Films selects Usha Rachael Thomas as Head of Communications Strategy

More Pages: Ahaan Panday and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Next Box Office Collection

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