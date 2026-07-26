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Home Business Rajnath Singh lays wreath at Kargil War Memorial, pays tributes to bravehearts

Rajnath Singh lays wreath at Kargil War Memorial, pays tributes to bravehearts

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the Kargil War in 1999.
He laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also laid a wreath at the memorial to pay tributes to the bravehearts…

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