Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the Kargil War in 1999.
He laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also laid a wreath at the memorial to pay tributes to the bravehearts…
Rajnath Singh lays wreath at Kargil War Memorial, pays tributes to bravehearts
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the Kargil War in 1999.