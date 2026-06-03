Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt might quickly be taking their relationship to the next level. According to a report by Hauterrfly, the couple is supposedly preparing to officially mark their dedication in the existence of their households on July 5, 2026.

Aamir Khan to get married with Gauri Spratt on July 5? Here’s what we understand!

A source near to the couple informed the publication,”Aamir and Gauri have actually been cohabiting as a household for a little over a year now. They have actually developed a delighted, steady life together and chose to mark it officially with their households present.”

The source even more declared that the couple has actually picked July 5 as their wedding. Neither Aamir Khan nor Gauri Spratt has actually formally commented on the report so far.

The advancement comes months after Aamir openly presented Gauri ahead of his 60th birthday events. Ever since, the star has actually spoken honestly about their relationship and the location Gauri keeps in his life.

In a current discussion with Screen (Indian Express), Aamir verified that he had actually discovered love once again. When inquired about his relationship status, the star stated, “Sure. I have.”

Discussing the severity of their bond, Aamir included, “Well, Gauri and I are actually severe about each other and we remain in a really dedicated area. And we are, you understand, we are partners. We are together.”

The star likewise exposed that marital relationship, a minimum of mentally, is currently a truth for him. “Marriage is something, I imply, in my heart, I’m currently wed to her. Whether it’s, whether we formalize it or not is something that I will choose as we go along,” he shared.

This marks Aamir Khan’s 3rd considerable relationship. The star was formerly wed to filmmaker Kiran Rao. The previous couple revealed their separation in 2021 after over 15 years of marital relationship and continue to co-parent their kid, Azad.

Before Kiran Rao, Aamir was wed to Reena Dutta. The 2 share child Junaid Khan and child Ira Khan. Junaid just recently entered the movie market, while Ira married physical fitness coach Nupur Shikhare in 2024.

Check Out: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt to move into their brand-new home, star shares his strategies about marital relationship

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