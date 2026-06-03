BTS To Drop Two New Songs on Upcoming ‘Arirang’ Vinyl

The upcoming release includes the brand-new track ‘Voice Message: Love Song’ together with a brand-new variation of an initial hit.

BTS will launch 2 brand-new tunes on June 12 as part of an unique vinyl edition of their 5th studio album, ArirangBig Hit Music revealed. The release is timed to accompany the group’s 13th launching anniversary and its yearly Festa events, marking a significant turning point for the pop icons following a duration of extreme creative shift.

The statement gets here on the heels of the huge business efficiency of ArirangThe album worked as the conclusive marker of the group’s go back to cumulative recording, supporting their industrial supremacy and declaring their position at the top of the international music market. Successfully, the vinyl release is an effort to sustain that momentum by providing a physical product to an extremely committed international collector market.

According to Big Hit Music, the limited-edition record will add 2 formerly unreleased tracks to the initial Arirang tracklist. The very first, entitled “Voice Message: Love Song,” utilizes a voicemail concept to provide ideas and insights from all 7 members of the group. It develops straight on their “What is your love tune?” project, which checks out love– like self-love and recovery– beyond common love, motivating fans to discover strength in their individual memories and scars.

The 2nd addition is a main Korean-language variation of their existing track “Normal.” The initial English variation of the tune has actually been a topic of conversation within the music neighborhood for its raw commentary on the separating expenses of international celeb, making this native-language translation a sure psychological shift for fans and listeners.

The physical rollout is arranged to overlap with a hectic vacation weekend for the BTS fans. Together with the vinyl drop, BTS will carry out a two-day arena show in Busan on June 12 and 13. The weekend contributes to the 2026 BTS Festa, a yearly online and offline celebration commemorating the group’s 13th anniversary.

The Korea Herald reports that the celebration, spread out throughout 2 weeks, will consist of BTS’s conventional yearly “household picture,” a staple given that 2014. Fans can likewise eagerly anticipate an unique efficiency video of the tune “Hooligan” in addition to brand-new episodes of their popular range series, Run BTS 2.0.