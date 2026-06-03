Outright Cinema? Martin Scorsese Used AI to Help Storyboard His Next Movie

The storied filmmaker has actually signed on as an advisor and partner to Black Forest Labs, which has an image-generation tool called Flux

It’s a rather weird headline-heavy week for among the titans of worldwide movie theater: One day after turning up on the cover of Charli XCX’s brand-new album, Martin Scorsese has actually revealed his support of a brand-new expert system start-up called Black Forest Labs.

PerThe New York TimesScorsese signed on as a partner and advisor to Black Forest Labs in 2015. His ties were revealed today with a news release and a video demonstrating how Scorsese utilized the business’s image generation tool, Flux, while storyboarding his next movie,What Happens in the evening

The movie, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, follows a couple as they take a trip to a little European town to embrace an infant. The video reveals Scorsese utilizing the AI tool to create visuals of what the town may appear like.

“I’m interested in the crossway of innovation and storytelling, and seeing how that can press the bounds of imagination to develop much deeper and richer experiences for audiences,” Scorsese stated in a declaration. “Remember, movie theater is a young medium, just around 125 years of ages, so we need to be open to how it can develop.”

Scorsese’s usage of Flux appears completely restricted to storyboarding (how filmmakers draw up shots throughout pre-production). While Scorsese has actually developed his own storyboards for years, he stated in his declaration that there’s “constantly been this issue of how do you interact what you see in your head to your cast and team.”

He included that Flux enabled him to “share what I’m imagining more plainly and effectively to my imaginative group,” and called the procedure “artistically releasing.” He likewise noted it permitted the production to conserve cash while moving “quicker without compromising quality or craft.”

Still, Scorsese’s recommendation of an AI item will likely stimulate debate. Adoption of AI in movie (and other imaginative markets) has actually been deeply controversial and dissentious, with numerous creatives seeing it as an existential danger and/or channel for mediocrity. At the Cannes Film Festival, Guillermo del Toro regreted living in an age where individuals believe “that art can be done with a fucking app.”

Lots of Hollywood heavyweights have actually currently signed onto AI in some capability. James Cameron is on the board of directors for Stability AI, which produced another text-to-image generator. (The CEO of Black Forest Labs utilized to operate at Stability.) And Peter Jackson has actually included AI tech into his imaginative procedure, just recently comparing it to “an unique impact.”

From Wanderer United States.