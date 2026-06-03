Boards of Canada Are Back Like They’ve Never Left

On Inferno, their very first studio album in 13 years, the Scottish electronic production duo show no one is much better at their sort of limpid lullabies

Back in the Nineties, individuals tended to class the Scottish electronic production duo Boards of Canada together with their weirdo peers on Warp Records. At the time, couple of would have attempted to call them “trip-hop,” and possibly they should not have. BoC’s lazy breakbeats, pitch-bent synthesizers and samples, and woozy air did and does point directly in that instructions. Even now, however, that expression may strike the ear as too time-bound– too Nineties, specifically for a duo whose finest work has actually shown veritably classic.

Look around: Like increasing gas costs and dangers of nuclear war, trip-hop is back, bigly. And not just have a lot of BoC’s peak minutes– from “Happy Cycling,” on their 1999 Peel Sessions EP (later on contributed toMusic Has the Right to Childrentheir launching from 1998), to “1969,” an emphasize of 2002’s Geogaddi– sonically incarnated this design at its faded-Technicolor finest, the term itself has actually gotten brand-new currency of late, with hipster DJs from Toronto to London devoting current sets to it. And the Italian techno duo Voices from the Lake’s incredible March set for the BBC’s Essential Mix peaks three-quarters of the method, when they drop “Happy Cycling” like the reward from a piñata.

Anyhow, duration appeal has actually constantly been Boards of Canada’s biggest strength. They release music when they seem like it, expose really little of their own individual lives while doing so, and let journalism concerned them (ahem. Their fundamental method chimes perfectly with a current pattern, and regardless of the loud anti-campaign the duo and their label, Warp Records, did in advance of it,Infernoneeded about as much/little astroturfing as anybody this side of Sade. It likewise provides in similar method Sade does: It ain’t broke so absolutely nothing requires repairing. Yes, this album– the group’s very first studio LP in 13 years soundsreallyNineties (complimentary).

The most unexpected elements ofInfernoare the parts that sound less like hazy glossolalia and more straightforwardly anthemic. The nervy pulse of “Prophecy at 1420 MHz” remembers– what’s this?– latter-day Massive Attack: needling midrange riff, flat snare, dealt with dystopic male voice, strangely relaxing.

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With the gauzy escapism that Boards of Canada deal has actually ended up being a genuine electronic-music home market, it’s good to be advised that no one is much better at their kind of limpid lullabies. “Introit”leads it off completely, with a half-minute of classic synths from a semi-recalled BBC science unique. When it comes to “You Retreat in Time and Space”– hell, even the title is trip-hop, never ever mind the sluggish drum shuffle, the silently rising bass line, the huge fuzzy keyboard line, the curling string pads.

“Father and Son” cuts up straightlaced clips of singing speech into lovely taffy– buffooning the business male might be an old production technique, however these 2 make Coldcut-style jokiness into a virtue yet once again. A lot of it is likewise straightforwardly programmatic, as with “Into the Magic Land,” which trips a tremolo-soaked guitar into a greyscale forest. The environments ofInfernoare lavish, abundant, and cinematic– they pass by categories along with embodying them.

From Wanderer United States.