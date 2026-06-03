Rock of Ages: ‘Sultans of Swing’ by Dire Straits

In Track Two of our column dissecting the best rock tunes ever composed, we check out how a bad Dixieland jazz band far from being the self-proclaimed “Sultans of Swing” and a guitar modification motivated the Dire Straits signature struck

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Motivation strikes in a myriad of methods. In some cases it originates from a poignant memory, a heartbreak, a piece of music that truly moved you. Often, it’s an awful set played by a jazz band one rainy night in a club in Deptford, England, 1977.

‘Sultans of Swing ‘was in fact in a little club and there’s a dirty little Dixieland jazz band playing in Deptford, Greenwich. And practically no one in however for some young lads over in the end of the bar, playing swimming pool in their baggies and their platform soles, you understand and all of that. I was simply there to have a number of pints. At the end of the night, the trumpet gamer or whoever does the statements states that “Well, right. It’s time to go.” And he states, “We’re the Sultans of Swing.” And you could not be less Sultan of anything if, you understand, if you remained in that band on that night because club!” Mark Knopfler in discussion with AC/DC’s Brian Johnson from the latter’s program A Life On The Road, 2019.

The Sultans had a meagre audience of 3 to 4, among whom was Dire Straits’ creator Mark Knopfler (who sportingly recommended they play “Creole Love Call” or “Muskrat Ramble”). And though the efficiency was underwhelming, Knopfler entrusted to a nugget of a concept that would go on to turn into one of Dire Straits’ biggest hits.

Knopfler, putting his journalistic background as a junior press reporter at theYorkshire EveningPost to excellent usage here, is really offering a really vibrant description of the scene as it played out. To put it simply, “Sultans of Swing” is a piece of reportage.

At the time, the Dire Straits were rather actually in alarming straits. They might hardly manage to pay the gas costs of their Deptford council real estate flat, which Knopfler showed his sibling David (who played rhythm guitar) and John Illsley (who played the bass). It was in that flat, after seeing an efficiency from a band with a paradoxical name that Knopfler started to compose Dire Straits’ breakout struck single, which would go on to end up being triple platinum.

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Initially, “Sultans of Swing “was used Knopfler’s acoustic National Steel guitar. The lyrics weren’t the issue, however something about the tune didn’t rather click. It was just when he purchased his 1961 Fender Stratocaster, aka’the Strat’, that the tune began seeming like the one we understand today. The Strat offered him a totally various technique to the tune, altering the nature of the tune entirely. Among the important things the instrument provided him was fluid motion on the fretboard, enabling him to slide in between notes rapidly. Another was that he might play all 3 strings with one finger at the exact same time. It was then that he recognized that he got a completely brand-new sort of music for the very same set of lyrics.

“It’s actually a fine example of how the music you make is formed by what you play it on, and is a lesson for young gamers. If you feel that you’re not getting enough out of a tune, alter the instrument– go from an acoustic to an electrical or vice versa, or attempt an open tuning. Do something to shake it up. When it comes to the real solo, it was simply basically what I played every night. It’s simply a Fender Twin and the Strat, with its three-way selector switch jammed into a middle position. That offers the tune its noise, and I believe there were many five-way switches set up as an outcome of that tune.” Mark Knopfler on “Sultans of Swing”, Guitar World, 2016

On the surface area, the tune looks basic. A minimum of that’s what all bass gamers will inform you, though it’s really a technique to make the guitar players and drummers sweat.

Set in D small, “Sultans of Swing” is played in double-four time, which is the typical time of 4 beats per step. Knopfler utilizes Andalusian cadence, which is a design of chord development most typically utilized in flamenco, following the classical Aeolian mode with the harmonic small scale. There’s a great deal of hammer on, pull offs, bend and release with challenging arpeggios going on in the solo areas thanks to the simpler motion paid for by the Strat’s neck.

What truly makes the sound stand apart is the guitar, which works nearly like a 2nd prima donna, matching Knopfler’s singing as a call and reaction, making the tune feel conversational and memorable; Knopfler’s telling an amusing story and his brand-new pal, the Strat, is using interjections when essential.

Pick Withers plays the drums unobtrusively, going cross-stick on the snare. He lets the strings do the majority of the talking however keeps the discussion going while profiting from the relationship in between the high hat and the bass drum with a reversed pulse beat. The separation in between the cymbals and the high hat is kept as high as possible to much better control it and draw out more noise, specifically the splash noise. Towards completion of the tune, near the start of the last solo when the lyrics require the time bell to ring, he utilizes a syncopated pattern in between the trip cymbal and the snare drum. It sounds unique since the drum lick has the impact of George Grantham of Poco, especially on “I Guess You Made It” from their albumDelivern’ ( 1971)

Throughout all this, John Illsley preserves the circulation, quietly supporting the guitar and the drums by keeping the consistent, securely managed bassline.

The conclusive design adjusted for “Sultans of Swing” — the distinct fingerstyle guitar, the laconic, wry lyric shipment — controlled the albums that followed, consisting ofCommuniqué (1979)andMaking Movies ( 1980)Like Bob Dylan, Knopfler takes an extremely conversational method to his lyrics, developing a noise that’s special, yet immediately identifiable.

In July 1977, “Sultans of Swing” was among the 5 tunes Dire Straits tape-recorded in an eight-track recording studio in North London, Pathway Studios. This five-track demonstration tape was provided to DJ Charlie Gillett, who had actually begun the weeklyHonky Tonksector on BBC’s regional FM Station, Radio London. Gillett played the tune on repeat, capturing the ear of record manufacturers at Phonogram Records. By February 1978, they were signed with Phonogram Records and taping the self-titled launching album at Basing Street Studios with manufacturer Muff Winwood. The demonstration take was so great that they had problem recreating it to the point that they were considering putting the demonstration itself out as the single. Ultimately, nevertheless, they handled to re-record it and make it sound simply as great as their preliminary take.

“Sultans of Swing” has actually been a staple in their set list from the very start, considered that it was their very first single and very first hit. It stays their most carried out tune, with the band having actually played it a massive 465 times!