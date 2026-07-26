Hong Kong – DH examines case of serious paediatric influenza A infection

DH examines case of serious paediatric influenza A infection ***************************************************************

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health is today (July 26) examining a serious paediatric influenza A infection case. The CHP advised the general public to preserve great individual and ecological health at all times to avoid influenza and other breathing health problems.

The case includes a 6-year-old woman with excellent previous health who provided with a cough given that July 20. She established a fever, runny nose, aching throat and exhaustion on July 23 and was given look for medical attention at a personal center. As her signs continued, she was required to the Accident and Emergency Department of Prince of Wales Hospital on July 24, and was confessed to the paediatric extensive care system for treatment. Her breathing specimen gathered by the healthcare facility on July 24 checked favorable for influenza A (H1) infection. Her medical diagnosis was influenza A infection made complex with shock. The client stays hospitalised in steady condition and is moved to a basic ward.

The CHP’s initial examination exposed that the lady had actually gotten the 2025/26 seasonal influenza vaccination. As the client took a trip to Japan throughout the incubation duration (July 16 to 19), the CHP categorized the case as an imported case. The CHP will continue to examine the case. Among the woman’s home contacts established moderate upper breathing signs and checked unfavorable for influenza infection. The CHP will continue to examine the case.

Given that Hong Kong got in the influenza season in late June, the influenza activity has actually continued to increase. Based upon historic monitoring information, the CHP anticipates the influenza activity to increase progressively for a long time after the start of the influenza season before reaching its peak and is anticipated to stay high in the coming weeks.

The CHP advised members of the general public, specifically kids, the senior and those with underlying health problems, to look for medical recommendations quickly for early treatment if they provide with fever and breathing signs. As the health condition of kids with influenza can degrade quickly, moms and dads should pay attention to their condition, and check out a mishap and emergency situation department right away if the kid’s condition weakens with signs such as shortness of breath, wheezing, blue lips, chest discomfort, confusion, a consistent fever or convulsions.

In addition, the general public must preserve great individual and ecological health at all times to avoid contracting influenza and other breathing diseases. Considered That Hong Kong is presently in the influenza season and the COVID-19 activity has actually substantially increased, high-risk people need to use surgical masks when remaining in congested locations; the public is likewise encouraged to use a surgical mask when taking public transportation or staying in congested locations. Individuals with breathing signs, even if moderate, ought to use a surgical mask and look for medical recommendations without delay. They need to likewise think about whether to participate in work or school. If symptomatic people cope with high-risk or immunocompromised individuals, they ought to likewise use a surgical mask in the house to reduce the threat of cross-infection. They ought to likewise make sure appropriate ventilation inside your home and boost the cleansing and disinfection of the family environment.

Members of the general public might describe the CHP’s COVID-19 & & Flu Express, Seasonal Influenza Webpage, COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Webpage, and Vaccination Schemes Webpage, for the current details.