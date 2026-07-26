Hong Kong – SEE to participate in APEC Ministerial Meeting on Forestry in Shenzhen

SEE to go to APEC Ministerial Meeting on Forestry in Shenzhen **************************************************************

The Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Tse Chin-wan, will leave for Shenzhen tomorrow early morning (July 27) to go to the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministerial Meeting on Forestry (FTMM).

Mr Tse will witness the finalizing of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Joint Botanical Garden Co-operation Agreement in between the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, the Urban Planning and Natural Resources Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality and the Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality tomorrow.

Mr Tse will go to the 2026 APEC FTMM in the early morning of July 28 to go over with agents of other APEC member economies on subjects such as forest preservation and sustainable management, the balance of eco-friendly security and income, along with technological development.

The Acting Deputy Director of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation, Dr Jackie Yip, will sign up with the go to.

Mr Tse will go back to Hong Kong in the afternoon of July 28. Throughout his lack, the Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Miss Diane Wong, will be the Acting Secretary for Environment and Ecology.