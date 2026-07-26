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Hong Kong – Big Wave Bay Beach briefly closed

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
47

Huge Wave Bay Beach momentarily closed

*************************************

Attention TV/radio commentators:

Please transmit the following as quickly as possible:

Here is a product of interest to swimmers.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department revealed today (July 26) that Big Wave Bay Beach in Southern District, Hong Kong Island is momentarily closed till more notification for upkeep of the shark avoidance internet. The warning has actually been raised at the beach. Beachgoers are recommended not to swim at the beach.

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