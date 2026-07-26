Dras: On the eve of the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Saturday stated the “intent of infiltrators” hasn’t altered given that the 1999 dispute, as he asserted that the Indian Army is “fully prepared” for any such difficulties.

In his address to Army workers at a Shaurya Bhoj hosted in Dras, he likewise stated the federal government has actually laid unique focus on modernisation of the militaries, and the endeavour is that the military gets the current devices and the very best of the training.

Singh got here in Dras on Saturday night to participate in Shaurya Sandhya – an occasion held at the Kargil War Memorial here as part of a two-day program to mark the anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas honors the conclusion of Operation Vijay on July 26, 1999. The operation was begun by the Army to restore Indian areas in the Kargil district caught by Pakistani soldiers.

“We have to remember that even today challenges have not reduced; the intent of infiltrators hasn’t changed, and even today it adopts tools like a proxy war or infiltration,” he stated in a veiled recommendation to Pakistan.

“I am fully assured that our Army is fully prepared for any such challenges,” Singh stated.

The defence minister stated, this is “our century, the coming time is ours,” and provided the focus on Aatmanirbharta, “I am assured that Indian armed forces will become the best in the world.”

In his address, he likewise saluted the militaries and the valour of the soldiers.

“Today we are breathing free and living with our heads held high, as our soldiers in Kargil, despite plummeting mercury and dipping oxygen levels, have not lowered their guard,” Singh stated.

Singh stated the pride he was feeling in Dras at this celebration can not be revealed in words.

He stated he was positive that till Indian soldiers have the undetectable self-confidence, and a sense of nationalistic belief, “no force of the world will dare to cast an evil eye on India.”

“In the last few years, I have had the opportunity to see closely many of the traditions of the Army, and one that touches the heart the most is Bada Khana,” the minister stated.

This is so since it is the only celebration when a jawan and an officer sit together and have the very same meal, illustrating an exceptional sense of team effort, he stated.

“Your ability to rise above the limitations found in society is your true strength. And this strength alone enables us to win wars like the Kargil one,” Singh stated.