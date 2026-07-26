New Delhi: Newly designated Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday stated he accepted the obligation with an inner voice and humbleness.

Joshi has actually been designated as Education Minister following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation from the post on Saturday.

Joshi has actually been provided service charge of the Education Ministry besides his function as Consumer Affairs Minister.

Check out: Pralhad Joshi offered charge of Education Ministry

“I have just got to know that the Prime Minister has given me a responsibility. I accept this responsibility with a sense of duty and humility,” he informed press reporters.

“In the last 12 years of Prime Minister Modi’s government, many historical achievements have been made. In the last four-five years, Dharmendra Pradhan also executed the National Education Policy…Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, I will try to perform to the best of my capacity,” he included.

Check out: Dharmendra Pradhan resigns in the middle of CJP demonstrations

Previously in the day, Pradhan resigned from his post following the Cockroach Janta Party-led trainee demonstrations throughout the nation, requiring his ouster over the NEET paper leakage debate.

Pradhan stated it was not a matter of “individual prestige” for him and he was interrupted to see the series of occasions that have actually unfolded in the last 10 days.

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