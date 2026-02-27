FUJIFILM India Inaugurates Endoscopy Manufacturing in Jodhpur, Strengthening Make in India for Advanced Healthcare Technology

FUJIFILM India, a leader in advanced diagnostic imaging solutions, today announced the inauguration of endoscopy manufacturing in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. This marks an important milestone in the company’s endoscopy journey in India and reaffirms its commitment to the Government of India’s Make in India initiative.

The Chief Guest at the inauguration was Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji, Honourable Union Minister, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Government of India, and Shri Gajendra Singh Khimsar ji, Honourable Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Medical, Health & Family Welfare, Government of Rajasthan, joined as the Guest of Honour. Mr. Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, FUJIFILM Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. and Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India Private Limited along with various dignitaries from the healthcare fraternity and government institutions graced the occasion.

The expansion represents a strategic advancement of FUJIFILM India’s healthcare capabilities and reflects the company’s long-term commitment to strengthening India’s healthcare ecosystem through high-quality, locally manufactured healthcare technologies. The initiative is aligned with Fujifilm’s globally benchmarked Japanese quality and localisation standards, integrating advanced production processes, robust quality systems, and precision-driven practices.

Under the national localisation framework, the initiative will support local manufacturing of advanced endoscopy systems designed to address the growing need for improved diagnostic accuracy and smoother endoscopic examinations. These systems are equipped with LED light sources that precisely control multi-coloured LED illumination, combined with advanced image processing technologies to deliver clearer and more clinically relevant images tailored to different diagnostic requirements. Key features include Blue Light Imaging (BLI), which enhances the visualisation of fine blood vessels and microstructures of the mucosal surface, and Linked Color Imaging (LCI), which emphasises subtle colour differences, particularly in red regions of the image, supporting physicians during endoscopic examinations.

Commenting on the occasion, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji, Honourable Union Minister of Culture & Tourism, Government of India said, “The vision of Viksit Bharat is rooted in building world-class capabilities within the country, across healthcare, technology, infrastructure and human capital. In the Amrit Kaal, efforts that enhance domestic presence in high-precision sectors such as medical devices align strongly with the national development agenda while supporting improved patient outcomes. This step reflects the kind of capacity-building that will enable India to emerge as a trusted global hub.”



“Viksit Rajasthan @2047 is about building capabilities that generate jobs, strengthen infrastructure, and attract advanced technology integration. The endoscopy manufacturing operations in Jodhpur showcases growing confidence in Rajasthan’s industrial ecosystem and reinforces our focus on attracting technology-led, quality-driven production that creates employment and builds long-term capability,” said Shri Gajendra Singh Khimsar ji, Honourable Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Medical, Health & Family Welfare, Government of Rajasthan.

Reflecting on the company’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ vision, Mr. Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, FUJIFILM Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., said, “India’s healthcare landscape is evolving rapidly, with increasing emphasis on early detection, minimally invasive diagnostics, and access to reliable healthcare technology. By bringing Japanese quality standards and advanced endoscopic technologies to India, we aim to strengthen diagnostic capabilities while contributing to the broader objective of building sustainable, high-quality medical infrastructure.”



Adding on this, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India Private Limited, said, “This milestone is an important part of Fujifilm’s roadmap to deepen our healthcare footprint in India. It reflects our group purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles’ by supporting India’s healthcare providers with capabilities that will strengthen diagnostic infrastructure. We continue to remain committed to bringing our diverse ideas and unique capabilities together to change the world.”



Fujifilm plans to consider progressively expanding the scope of Made in India offerings to support neighbouring markets, reinforcing India’s role as an emerging regional manufacturing and supply base within Fujifilm’s global healthcare network.

With this inauguration, FUJIFILM India continues to strengthen its contribution to India’s growing role in healthcare technology localisation, reflecting a shared vision between India and Japan to build reliable, future-ready diagnostic solutions.