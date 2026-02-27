Radhika Das Is Returning To India in 2026 After Record Breaking 2025 Tour

After a record-breaking Silence In Sound India tour, UK-based kirtan musician Radhika Das is coming back for another enchanting tour to India. For the first leg, Radhika is all set to mesmerise audiences in Indore on April 3rd, 2026, followed by Jaipur on April 4th, 2026, and Gurugram on April 5th, 2026, through his soulful performance. This immersive experience, produced by EVA Live in collaboration with Oriole Entertainment, Drop Live and Trix Entertainment, promises a journey through India’s rich tradition of mantras through meditation, reflective storytelling, and soulful music.

His last tour in India witnessed a massive crowd turnout, with 15,000 attendees recorded during the first show in New Delhi. With the latest announcement, Radhika Das will bring yet another round of evenings absorbed in pure devotion, consciousness, and celebration of the divine. The gatherings will defy the traditional concert setting and convert the concerts into collective meditations, set to music. Each evening will invite participation from the audience, uplifting their spirits through an unforgettable, immersive musical and spiritual odyssey.

Talking about bringing a new tour to India, Radhika Das expressed his excitement, saying, “Every time I return to India, I feel like the mantras are coming home. What intrigues and excites me is seeing youth embrace kirtan so openly. There’s a real hunger for meaning and connection right now, and devotional music is meeting that moment.”

He added, “This tour isn’t just about concerts; it is about creating a space for people to pause, breathe, and spiritually reconnect. For that, we are bringing an international band, rich soundscapes, and a set design to be both joyful and grounded. Indore, Jaipur, and Gurugram each carry their own unique energy, and I’m looking forward to experiencing that devotion unfold in each city and hope that people leave lighter and inspired.”

Radhika Das has been one of the key entities in helping people reconnect with their spiritual selves through the power of devotion and music. His concerts have been successful in bringing people from all walks of life together to completely surrender themselves to spirituality through the celebrated practice of ancient mantra chanting, dancing, and singing.

Ankur Bhargava – Founder, Oriole Entertainment: My family and I have been following Radhika Das and his music for many years, so being associated with this tour feels almost like a manifestation coming to life. If you’re in Gurugram or Jaipur, this is a rare experience you shouldn’t miss. Come as you are, and you’ll leave with something meaningful.

“From day one, our vision with Drop Live has been to bring experiences to Indore that go beyond entertainment and create real emotional connection. Bringing Radhika Das to the city is a step towards that vision.” said Jivesh, co-founder, Droplive. “This isn’t just a concert — it’s an immersive spiritual gathering we wanted our community to experience firsthand. We’re proud to introduce something so meaningful to Indore and can’t wait to see the city come together for this night.” added Aditya, Co-founder Droplive

Deepak Choudhary – Director, EVA Live: After six incredibly successful shows across India last year, the love and energy we witnessed were truly extraordinary. We are excited to bring him back to India once again, to create an even more powerful and immersive spiritual experience for his growing community here.”

Book your tickets now on BookMyShow to immerse in devotion through communion of traditions and music!