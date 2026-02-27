Cooper Corporation Triumphs at ACMA 6th Best HR Practices Competition; Secures Top Honours for Digital Innovation

Cooper Corporation, a globally renowned manufacturer of engines, engine components and generators, has been recognized for its pioneering efforts in human resource development at the 17th Annual ACMA HR Summit (Western Region). Competing against 18 teams from top-tier organizations, Cooper Corporation secured the Runner-Up 1st Position Award at the ACMA 6th Best HR Practices Competition.

The summit was themed “Future-Ready HR: Shaping People, Technology and Talent” and witnessed participation from leading industry experts, policymakers, and HR professionals across the automotive sector. The platform facilitated thought-provoking discussions on HR transformation, ESG integration, and the application of Artificial Intelligence in the evolving labour ecosystem.

Expressing his pride on the occasion, Mr. Farrokh N. Cooper, Chairman and Managing Director of Cooper Corporation Pvt. Ltd., said, “This recognition at the ACMA Best HR Practices Competition is a proud moment for all of us at Cooper Corporation. ‘e-Ekalavya’ represents our belief that technology-enabled learning is fundamental to building a future-ready organization. Our people are our greatest strength, and initiatives like these ensure that we continuously upgrade skills, enhance capabilities, and remain competitive in a dynamic industry environment. I congratulate our HR and Training teams for their dedication and innovative approach.”

The award highlights the successful implementation of “e-Ekalavya,” an internally developed Digital Learning Management System (LMS). Under the leadership of Chief Human Resources Officer, Mr. Nitin Deshpande, the system was designed to standardize, streamline, and amplify the effectiveness of training and development across the organization. Developed by Mr. Swapnil Sandage and executed by the Training & Development team, “e-Ekalavya” reflects the company’s drive toward digital transformation and a future-ready workforce.

The recognition reflects Cooper Corporation’s sustained focus on digital transformation, operational excellence, and building a future-ready workforce aligned with the rapidly evolving automotive landscape.