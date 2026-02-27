Telenor IoT Announces Commercial Availability of SGP.32 SIM Cards, Enabling the Next Generation of Global IoT Deployments

Telenor IoT today announces that SGP.32 SIM cards will be commercially available for delivery starting 17 April. The transition to the SGP.32 standard marks one of the most transformative technology shifts of 2026, redefining how global connectivity is managed. Building on the company’s April 2025 commitment to adopt the new GSMA standard, Telenor IoT is among the first operators worldwide to offer fully standardized SGP.32 SIMs for large‑scale deployments.

The launch gives enterprises immediate access to the newest eSIM standard designed specifically for IoT—bringing greater lifecycle flexibility, simplified global deployments, and significantly reduced integration overhead. A New Level of Flexibility for Global IoTSGP.32 introduces a modernized approach to eSIM management, enabling devices to request, download, and switch connectivity profiles over the air without heavy backend integrations. This gives enterprises a more agile way to adapt connectivity as commercial needs, regulations, or markets evolve.With SGP.32 SIMs now available, customers can: Deploy a true Single SKU globally

Streamline manufacturing and logistics by using the same hardware configuration across markets (where radio and regulatory conditions align). Switch operators or profiles remotely

Avoid lock‑in and maintain long‑term flexibility as markets, coverage, or pricing change. Future‑proof deployments

Support evolving standards and regulatory requirements without physical SIM swaps or complex integrations.Strengthening a Proven Global Connectivity Platform Telenor IoT’s managed connectivity platform already provides enterprises with multi‑network access in every country, AI‑driven monitoring, advanced security, and real‑time fleet insights. With SGP.32 SIMs now part of the ecosystem, customers gain even greater flexibility: they can pair global roaming with the option to inject local profiles when needed, reduce lifecycle and integration costs, and scale international deployments more smoothly.SGP.32 also introduces a more coordinated way to manage connectivity, enabling smarter handling of network profiles across different markets. Building on this, Telenor embraces SGP.32 as a powerful orchestration tool—helping customers seamlessly access locally compliant profiles in regulated markets while keeping their fleets adaptable and future‑ready for the decade ahead.Available to Order NowSGP.32 SIM cards can already be ordered, and will be delivered starting April 17, 2026, with support for new deployments.