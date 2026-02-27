This Holi, Bhopal Celebrates in Style with Woodpecker by SOM Distilleries

As the City of Lakes prepares for vibrant Holi festivities filled with colours, music, and festive gatherings, Woodpecker Premium Beer by SOM Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. is set to add a refreshing twist to celebrations across Bhopal. Proudly brewed in Madhya Pradesh, Woodpecker brings together innovation, craftsmanship, and convenience- making it a perfect companion for Holi house parties, terrace celebrations, and festive evenings with friends.

Holi in Bhopal is more than just a festival- it is about community, warmth, and togetherness. From traditional morning meet-ups to high-energy evening celebrations, Woodpecker’s smooth, balanced profile complements the spirit of the season. Its crisp finish and easy-drinking character make it ideal for long festive afternoons and lively Holi nights.

As India’s first twist-cap beer, Woodpecker adds unmatched convenience to celebrations- no bottle opener required, just twist and enjoy. Whether it’s an impromptu gathering after playing colours or a planned Holi bash, the brand’s innovative packaging ensures hassle-free enjoyment.

Festive food pairing also finds a local touch in Bhopal. Woodpecker pairs beautifully with Holi favourites such as gujiya, dahi bhalla, kachori, bhutte ka kees, spicy chaats, and smoky kebabs. Its refreshing profile balances festive flavours, making it a natural addition to Holi menus across the city.

The Woodpecker range offers two distinct variants suited for every celebration mood:

Woodpecker Glide – Premium Mild Lager

Smooth, refined, and matured for 30 days, Glide delivers delicate malt sweetness with a floral hop aroma. Easy to drink and perfectly balanced, it is ideal for daytime Holi celebrations and relaxed gatherings.

Woodpecker Crest – Premium Strong Lager

Bold, full-bodied, and crafted for high-energy occasions, Crest offers rich malt character with a smooth bitterness- making it perfect for evening festivities and celebratory moments.

Crafted using imported two-row barley, select Indian malts, and premium hops from Germany’s Rainier region, Woodpecker stands out for its consistency and quality. The meticulous brewing process ensures a matured, flavour-rich experience in every bottle. The distinctive twist-cap design, vibrant colour-coded caps, and customised secure neck profile further reinforce its innovative edge.

Headquartered in Bhopal, SOM Group of Companies is one of India’s leading alcoholic beverage manufacturers, with a diverse portfolio of premium beers, spirits, and ready-to-drink products. With flagship brands such as Hunter, Woodpecker, Black Fort, Power Cool, Mahavat Whisky, Bhimbetka Single Malt, and more, the company continues to strengthen its presence across India and global markets. Committed to quality, innovation, and consumer satisfaction, SOM Distilleries remains at the forefront of shaping India’s beverage landscape.

This Holi, Bhopal celebrates with colour, culture, and a refreshing twist- the Woodpecker way.