White Lake Presbyterian Church Announces Spring Fling Craft Show Showcasing Special Needs Entrepreneurs

Come and support these special needs entrepreneurs selling their wonderful & creative products.

This May, the community of White Lake invites you to join in supporting a unique and inspiring event. The Spring Fling Craft Show, featuring special needs vendors, will take place on Saturday, May 18, from 10 am to 4 pm at White Lake Presbyterian Church, located at 4805 Highland Rd, White Lake, MI 48383.

This event offers a platform for special needs entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and sell their wonderful and creative products. From handmade crafts to artisanal goods, attendees can expect a diverse array of items made with passion and dedication.

“We are excited to host this inclusive event that celebrates the creativity and entrepreneurship of individuals with special needs,” said Lorraine, organizer of the Spring Fling Craft Show. “It’s an opportunity for the community to come together, show support, and appreciate the unique talents of these vendors.”

Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend. For more information, please contact Lorraine at 248-515-7962.

Don’t miss this chance to shop local, support special needs entrepreneurs, and discover one-of-a-kind treasures at the Spring Fling Craft Show. Mark your calendars and join us on May 18th! https://maps.app.goo.gl/tQiUZBjpty2zWM7d9

About White Lake Presbyterian Church

White Lake Presbyterian Church is committed to serving its community through various outreach programs, including its food pantry initiative, Food for Friends. Since its founding, the church has remained dedicated to providing support and assistance to those in need, embodying the spirit of compassion and generosity.