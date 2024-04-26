Distributing high quality literature and culturally relevant books to the community for free! Plus a 25′ rock climbing wall, workshops on art, music, heritage, nature, & wellbeing as well as savory food and refreshing drinks!

LOS ANGELES – April 24, 2024 – PRLog — The 19th annual Celebrating Words Festival continues on its mission to distribute high quality literature and culturally relevant books to the community for free. Literacy, being vital to the empowerment and prosperity of any society, the festival provides an accessible, brave, and dynamic space, encouraging creativity and supporting intellectual growth and healing for people of all ages.

The festival will be held on May 18, 2024 from 2-7 pm inside the Vaughn G3 Academy campus located at 11200 Herrick Ave., Pacoima, CA 91331.

Watch Celebrating Words Festival & importance: https://youtu.be/ vBimw5fmv7s

The Celebrating Words Festival book giveaway is intentionally designed to be a literacy resource that supports our community members in becoming active readers and owners of personal libraries. Brand new books will be given away to all ages, in English, Spanish and bilingual print. Books will be available one per person and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Attendees of the Celebrating Words Festival will also find music and art workshops, ancestral knowledge, much needed information on low cost to free community resources, and our newest addition to the festival, the Wellness Zone/Zona de Bienestar; a grounding space for families to engage with plants, the outdoors, yoga, and cooking. There will even be a 25 foot rock climbing wall and of course plenty of great food.

The Celebrating Words Festival provides an accessible, brave, and dynamic space, encouraging creativity and supporting intellectual growth and healing in a vital way that is unique to arts and literacy. This event is family-friendly and for all ages.

This event is a presentation of Tia Chucha’s Centro Cultural, whose mission is to transform communities in the Northeast San Fernando Valley and beyond through ancestral knowledge, the arts, literacy and creative engagement. The festival aims to be the leading event to put free, quality, and culturally relevant books in our community’s hands.

We would like to thank our sponsors for supporting the vision of Celebrating Words Festival: California Arts Council, The Getty, PoderArte, Latino Community Foundation, Vaughn Next Century Learning Center, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, Take Action LA, California Mental Health Services Authority, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health

PROGRAM:

Flor y Canto Stage Schedule 2-7 pm

Kalpulli Temachtia Quetzalcoatl – 2:00PM

Tia Chucha’s Founders Trini & Luis Rodriguez – 2:35PM

Joyas Divinas 2:45PM

Livid Dream – 3:25PM

Nicolás y su Conjunto – 4:05PM

Rosalilia Mendoza 5:45PM

Thee Heart Tones – 5:00PM

The McCharmly’s – 6:10PM

All-Day Outdoor Workshops BY AREA

Literacy Lane:

A literacy-focused space with workshops and activities involving writing, poetry, words, and zine making.

Make a Book! Haz un Libro! By LACMA

Empowerment Banners by Chile Morena

My Story in a Mini Zine! by Blancis the Creative

Collaging Through Printmaking by Alfonso Aceves of Kalli Arte Collective

Recordando: A Block Print Workshop by Xitlalic Guijosa. Sponsored by The Big Read

Arte y Sana:

Art is healing and healing is an artform. Let your creativity blossom and connect with our highlighted organizations at our Resource Fair.

Charms ‘n Things by Jo and Jo

Tú Arte, Tú Voz by Abby Aceves

Fun Fact Light Up Bookmark by DIY Girls

Plaza Regeneración:

A grounding space to reconnect with oneself, rest, regenerates and engage in radical conversations.

Visionary Vessels by The Getty

Herbal Tea Station by Yerba Mystica

Pacoima Outdoors by Nature For All

The Magic of Compost by LA COMPOST

Wellness for Every Body by The Wild Plum

Flower Magic Eco Printing by Deyaworldwide

Native Plants Poster Screenprint by Meztli Projects

Solidarity Stencils by Guadalupe Gutierrez

Pot-a-Palooza: Planting Paradise by Pacoima Beautiful & Mr. List

Scheduled Workshops:

“Civilization of Death: Zapatista Philosophy & Autonomy”

by Sexta Grietas del Norte and facilitated by Dr. Bryant Partida

Zapatista Philosophy 3:30pm-4:30pm

Autonomy 5:00pm-6:00pm

At La Placita:

Comida en Resistencia! by Guayaba Kitchen

Lil’ Readers Storytime! By Lil’ Readers

3:00-3:20 pm- Lil’ Readers

3:30-4:00 pm – Guayaba Kitchen

4:15-4:45 pm- Lil’ Readers

5:00-5:45 pm- Guayaba Kitchen

Art Resources:

Special Edition Art Poster by Heidi Moreno, @heidiroo_art

Special Edition stickers by Noctamy, @noctamy & Riimachii, @riimachii

Special Edition Bookmark by Erica Friend Insomniart, @insomniart

Coloring Book by 818 artists:

Luis Tovar, @luistovartattoos

Gabriela Cortes, @onyourflesh

Brisa Sisk, @sunnibri

Riimachii, @riimachii

Karen Ugarte

Jasmine Diana, @jasminedianad

Amber M. Garcia, @ambeemagdee

Clarissa Campos, @clrssacmpos

Piedradeluna444, @piedradeluna444

Resource Fair:

El Nido

Black and Latino Men Read & Young Women Of Color Read

Danzone

MEND

CHIRLA

MEChA de LAMC

La Poet Society

Plaza Comunitaria Sinaloa

Valley Views KROJ (Radio Olin)

El Centro de Amistad

Vida Mobile Clinic

Enrichment Works

National Alliance on Mental Illness

Hearts and Hands Mercadito:

Artist Vendors

2ndwnd, @2ndwnd

Missing Cosmonaut, @missingcosmonaut

Rabbit.Print, @Rabbit.Print

Chica de Luz, @shopchicadeluz

Mexicons Art, @mexiconsart

Candy’s Kloset, @candyskloset

Sol Embrace, @sol.embrace

Peligroso Social Club, @peligrososocialclub

Semillas Artes, @semillasartes

Clase de Joyería, @pacoimadiamonds

Bloomcrushing, @bloomcrushing

byHarryDiaz, @byharrydiaz

Food Vendors

Soledad’s Sopes, @soledads_sopes

Zuly’s Kitchen, @zulyskitchen

Guayaba Kitchen, @guayabakitchen

EL Chaparrito Tacos, @elchaparritotacos

Sweet Stacks LA, @sweetstacksla

For information on the day’s programming, vendors, arrival and parking & shuttle services available please visit the Celebrating Words Festival Website at https://www.tiachucha.org/ celebrating- words-festival

