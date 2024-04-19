Traverse Bay Farms Unveils Six New Health and Wellness Videos to Empower Healthier Lifestyles

Traverse Bay Farms, an industry leader in providing all-natural gourmet food, is excited to announce the release of six new educational videos on their YouTube channel.

Traverse Bay Farms, an industry leader in providing all-natural fruit-based products, is excited to announce the release of six new educational videos on their Traverse Bay Farms website and YouTube channel.

These videos are designed to educate viewers on various aspects of health and wellness, offering practical advice and scientific insights into how natural foods can improve daily life.

The newly launched video series includes:

What Happens to Your Joints When You Drink Cherry Juice Daily? Explore the remarkable benefits of daily cherry juice consumption for joint health and mobility. Watch Now Rejuvenate Your Day: The Best Snacks for Sustained Energy Discover the top snacks that can boost your energy levels throughout the day without compromising your health. Watch Now Stress Busting Foods: Eat Your Way to Calm Learn about foods that can help reduce stress and lead to a calmer, more focused you. Watch Now Boost Your Brain Health: Foods That Sharpen Your Mind Dive into the world of brain-enhancing foods and how they can sharpen your cognitive functions. Watch Now How to Ease Heartburn & Improve Digestion Naturally | Tips & Foods to Avoid Get valuable tips on natural ways to alleviate heartburn and enhance digestive health. Watch Now 7 Healthy Swaps for Junk Food Cravings: Satisfy Your Taste Buds Without Guilt Find out how to satisfy your junk food cravings with healthier alternatives that taste just as good. Watch Now

“Our mission at Traverse Bay Farms is to help our customers lead healthier lives through the natural power of fruit-based products,” said Marketing Director at Traverse Bay Farms. “These videos are packed with actionable advice and are part of our commitment to provide valuable content that can make a positive impact on our viewers’ health and wellness.”

These videos are perfect for anyone looking to make informed choices about their health and diet. They are now available for viewing on Traverse Bay Farms’ YouTube channel and on their website.

For more information about Traverse Bay Farms and their new video series, please visit Traverse Bay Farms or contact the company at 1-231-533-8788.

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 38+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.