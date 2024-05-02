New Pipeline to Connect Faridabad and Noida Airport for Fuel Transportation

This pipeline will extend from BPCL’s terminal in Piyala, Faridabad to the tank farm at the Noida airport, covering a distance of over 34 kilometres, with an additional 1.2 kilometres within the airport itself.

The introduction of this pipeline is set to revolutionize fuel transport to the airport by operating on a common/contract carrier basis, which will facilitate seamless fuel supply. This project will greatly reduce the dependence on conventional tank trucks, which will lower emissions and make fuel delivery operations more efficient.

Sukhmal Jain, BPCLs Director of Marketing, highlighted the project’s environmental benefits, stating, Our commitment to reducing carbon emissions is reinforced through initiatives like these, which cut down on road transport of fuel and support our vision for a sustainable future.

In the same way, Kiran Jain, Chief Operating Officer at Noida International Airport, expressed a similar view. The pipeline is in line with our strategic vision to provide cost-efficient and sustainable fuel transportation solutions. This is not only more economical but also helps in reducing carbon emissions considerably, he remarked.

The agreement, signed on February 20 this year by BPCLs Chief General Manager, Marketing (Aviation) Sujit Kumar and NIAs CFO Nitu Samra, marks a milestone towards eco-friendly airport operations.

The construction of the first runway at NIA is nearing completion, with the terminal building also at advanced stages. The first trial run is expected in mid-2024, and by the end of the year, the airport plans to service 12 million passengers annually. This development positions NIA as a leader in sustainable airport operations, aiming to be the first in its class in the country to achieve net zero emissions.

###