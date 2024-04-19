LIKE App Completes 1 Year in India; Clocks 70 Million Downloads Globally

|
Jul 30, 2018 13:50 IST
|
New Delhi, Delhi, India
LIKE, a breakthrough AR and AI bundled social video app landmarks its first year in India with 70 Million downloads, globally. In August 2017, LIKE tied up with popular Indian actor, Shahid Kapur, to launch the first-of-its-kind body recognition app with special effects has over 300 unique effects on your finger tips. LIKE ranked #1 in iTunes Charts in India in June 2018 and was awarded as “Best Social App” in November 2017 by Google Play.
LIKE’s popularity spread to many celebrities apart from other users like Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanj, Sunil Grover and Arjun Kapoor to name a few.
About LIKE
LIKE Application was launched in August 2017 by
BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd. It is fun video maker and music video editor application which moves with the beat, creating videos with various magic effects embedded in the video. It is an easy to use video making app which can be used to create and share videos on social platforms. The app is available in 23 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malyalam and Punjabi. LIKE has more than 70 million users globally and a presence in over 200 countries.