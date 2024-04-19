LIKE App Completes 1 Year in India; Clocks 70 Million Downloads Globally

New Delhi, Delhi, India

LIKE, a breakthrough AR and AI bundled social video app landmarks its first year in India with 70 Million downloads, globally. In August 2017, LIKE tied up with popular Indian actor, Shahid Kapur, to launch the first-of-its-kind body recognition app with special effects has over 300 unique effects on your finger tips. LIKE ranked #1 in iTunes Charts in India in June 2018 and was awarded as “Best Social App” in November 2017 by Google Play.



LIKE App 1 Year Anniversary



LIKE added many special effects to its kitty giving its users more choices to share their own personality as a celebrity. LIKE’s unique special effects include:

Shaping Magic – uses AR and AI to effortlessly manipulate the shape and form of body features, from head to toe, and even provides a “make up” effect to remove blemishes Super Power – adds supernatural AR effects that matches body movement based on skeleton tracking and classification technology 4D Magic – allows interchangeable, dynamic backgrounds and effects using AI-powered body movement tracking Music Magic – identifies and selects background music while accurately matching special effects to any sound Dynamic Stickers – applies face-detection and tracking technology to enable dozens of unique and active overlays such as costumes, masks and more



LIKE App – 70 Million Downloads Globally



With easy to use tailor-made special effects for LIKERS, LIKE has become a new incubator for upcoming talent. Some of the top LIKERS have seen a major hike in their instagram followers as they reach as high as 2 Million followers on the LIKE app.

LIKE’s popularity spread to many celebrities apart from other users like Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanj, Sunil Grover and Arjun Kapoor to name a few.

About LIKE

LIKE Application was launched in August 2017 by

BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd. It is fun video maker and music video editor application which moves with the beat, creating videos with various magic effects embedded in the video. It is an easy to use video making app which can be used to create and share videos on social platforms. The app is available in 23 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malyalam and Punjabi. LIKE has more than 70 million users globally and a presence in over 200 countries.



For more information, please visit: www.like.video.