Japan – Eisai: Research on Treatments for Alzheimer’s Disease Based on Its Pathological Mechanisms Recieves Award for Science and Technology (Research Category)

Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that “The Research on Treatments for Alzheimer’s Disease Based on its Pathological Mechanisms” has received the Award for Science and Technology (Research Category) as a part of the FY2024 Commendation for Science and Technology by the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) grants this award to individuals who have made remarkable achievements regarding research, development, and knowledge enhancement in the field of science and technology, with the aim of encouraging those who engage in the field and raising the standard of Japanese science and technology. This award is presented to individuals who have completed original research and development projects with high potential to contribute to the advancement of science and technology in Japan.

Teiji Kimura, Ph.D., Senior Group Officer of Eisai, and Prof. Takeshi Iwatsubo, Graduate School of Medicine and Faculty of Medicine, the University of Tokyo, were awarded this prize in recognition of the breakthrough achieved through the creation of the anti-Aβ protofibril antibody lecanemab, that was accomplished by a combination of the efforts of academia, in particular the establishment of the theoretical basis for Aβ- targeted therapy based on functional genetics and the development of a clinical trial environment incorporating imaging and biomarkers based on large-scale clinical observational studies such as J-ADNI (Japanese Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative), and our corporate commitment to anti-Aβ drug discovery research.

Award Theme

The Research on Treatments for Alzheimer’s Disease Based on its Pathological Mechanisms

Awardees

Prof. Takeshi Iwatsubo (Graduate School of Medicine and Faculty of Medicine, the University of Tokyo) Teiji Kimura (Global Alzheimer’s Disease Head, Global Collaboration Network Lead, Senior Group Officer, Eisai Co., Ltd.)

Media Inquiries:

Public Relations Department,

Eisai Co., Ltd.

+81-(0)3-3817-5120

Copyright ©2024 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Japan Corporate News Network.