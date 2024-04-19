Hong Kong – Deployment of artificial reefs in Hong Kong International Airport Approach Area No. 3 proposed

Deployment of artificial reefs in Hong Kong International Airport Approach Area No. 3 proposed ******************************************************************************************



The Government intends to allow Airport Authority Hong Kong to deploy not more than 1 000 artificial reef units within an area of approximately 25 hectares of seabed at the waters of the Hong Kong International Airport Approach Area No. 3. The extent of the area of seabed affected is described in a notice gazetted today (April 19).

The proposed works aim to provide micro marine habitats as shelters and nursery grounds to enhance the ecological and fisheries resources in the Northwest Lantau waters. The proposed works are scheduled to commence as early as mid-2024 for completion in the second half of the year.

The notice and its related plan are posted near the site. The plan is also available for inspection at:

* Survey and Mapping Office of the Lands Department (6/F, North Point Government Offices, 333 Java Road, North Point, Hong Kong) (where copies can be purchased on order);

* Islands Home Affairs Enquiry Centre (Tung Chung) of the Islands District Office (1/F, Tung Chung Post Office Building, 6 Mei Tung Street, Tung Chung, Lantau Island); and

* Lands Department’s website (www.landsd.gov.hk) under Government Notices.

Any person who considers that he or she has an interest, right or easement in or over the seabed involved may submit a written objection to the Director of Lands, 20/F, North Point Government Offices, 333 Java Road, North Point, Hong Kong, within two months from the gazette date, i.e. on or before June 19. The notice of such an objection shall describe the interest, right or easement of the objector and the manner in which he or she will be allegedly affected.