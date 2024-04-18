Unveiling Sapphire, The First True Native Edge Ai Camera Solution, By Kami Vision: A Glimpse Into The Future Of Security

Launching SAPPHIRE! Delve into the cutting-edge of intelligent business technology at ISC WEST from April 10-12, 2024. Experience the future firsthand at Booth #33081 in Las Vegas, NV.

Unlike complex systems of the past, SAPPHIRE offers a hassle-free experience with its integrated AI that processes data directly on the device, ensuring rapid responses and utmost privacy. This innovative camera can accurately identify individuals, vehicles, and more, providing unparalleled security.

SAPPHIRE stands out as an AI-powered 24/7 perimeter protection solution, boasting enhanced security features. This hardware-agnostic edge AI platform caters to a wide range of consumers and businesses operating in diverse verticals, from bustling malls to serene office spaces.

Sean Da, the CEO, introduces SAPPHIRE as the circle of security, offering a fully integrated, customized security system. Michael Adair, the COO, emphasizes SAPPHIRE’s role in advancing safety measures worldwide, empowering customers with its cutting-edge features like Edge AI, DIY setup, and versatile cloud connectivity options.

SAPPHIRE embodies simplicity, affordability, and efficiency, offering easy installation and user-friendly operation. Through its friendly alerts and notifications, SAPPHIRE ensures swift responses to potential threats, providing users with peace of mind without disruptive alarms.

By actively preventing incidents like robberies and vandalism, SAPPHIRE acts as a protective barrier, promoting a safer environment for all.

###