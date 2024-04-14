“Physicians’ Directory of Trusted Remedies” is Available for a Discounted Price for One More Day (Until 4/12/2024)

Pasadena, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, April 12, 2024

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of the new book, Physicians Directory of Trusted Remedies: 1,000+ Doctor-Approved Home Remedies for 145 Leading Health Concerns. It will be available in the Amazon store for $0.99 until the end of the day, April 12th.

Cool heartburn with a ripe banana, Silence snoring with a pinch of salt, Boost your memory with rosemary. All Remedies Doctor-Approved.

Folklore remedies can be a real danger to your health. So says Good Housekeeping, the name families have trusted for home health and safety recommendations for over 135 years.

What consumers really need are trusted remedies backed by real doctors physicians and other providers and scientists with health-related doctorate degrees.

Thats what readers will find in the 268-page Physicians Directory of Trusted Remedies, more than 1,000 reliable remedies, each and every one backed by one or more respected doctors of medicine or a closely related field of human health. And no risky folklore.

The Physicians Directory of Trusted Remedies brings readers doctor-approved remedies for everyday health concerns like joint pain, digestive discomfort, backache, colds and flu, bee stings, and more. Theres also reliable help for serious diseases including heart disease, diabetes, cancer, virus epidemics, sexually transmitted infections, and mental health concerns.

Readers dont need to trust their health and their future to risky folklore, blog posts, and weird tips when over 1,000 doctor-trusted remedies are available in this one directory.

Includes a state-by-state list of the dedicated doctors and providers who have made the effort to share their trusted self-care remedies with the public more than 120 providers in all. The directory is exhaustively annotated 700 footnotes for further learning from medical clinics, medical journals, and medical professionals. Plus every copy comes with downloads of Foods That Fight Pain plus three more valuable health eBooks

Physicians Directory of Trusted Remedies by Mark E. Johnson will be available on Amazon for $0.99 until the end of the day, April 12th at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZ8PCJP5

For More Information:

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become the hunted with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Mark E. Johnson has over three decades of experience writing for Americas leading consumer health publishers such as Mens Health, Prevention and Mayo Clinic. His writing has inspired millions of consumers to live healthier lives.