HealthONE’s North Suburban Medical Center Welcomes New President

Thornton, CO — HealthONE’s North Suburban Medical Center is pleased to welcome Ryan Thornton as its new president and CEO. Thornton joins the hospital, the only Level II trauma center in Adams County, from HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, where he served as their chief nursing executive for the last three years.

During his tenure as the chief nursing executive at HealthONE, his leadership was pivotal in delivering award-winning quality, including being named the number two large health system in the nation by PINC AI™; expanding academic partnerships to further enhance our new graduate pipeline for registered nurses; and leading an effort to create virtual technologies to enhance the delivery of patient care at the bedside.

For more than a decade, Thornton has worked across HealthONE in several of the health systems’ hospitals, including as the chief nursing officer at Swedish Medical Center after starting his career with HealthONE as the associate chief nursing officer at Rose Medical Center. He joined HealthONE after serving in the United States Air Force for over eight years as both an enlisted member and an officer. Thornton separated from the service with several awards and honors as a Captain.

Thornton earned a Bachelor’s of Arts in Kinesiology, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Arts in Physical Education all from the University of Northern Colorado. He also completed his Master of Business Administration at the University of Colorado in 2020.

Thornton and his wife Amanda are Colorado natives and have two children, Daniel and Elyssa. Their entire family has a passion for serving the community. Amanda and their son serve in the nursing profession, while their daughter serves as a member of the United States Air Force.

About North Suburban Medical Center North Suburban Medical Center is a 157 bed, level II state-designated trauma facility with a level II neonatal intensive care unit, cardiac catheterization services, primary stroke certification by The Joint Commission and accredited by the National Program for Breast Centers. North Suburban strives to meet and exceed the needs of the north metro Denver communities by also providing two freestanding, full-service emergency rooms and an outpatient surgery center. North Suburban continues to excel in quality of care and has been recognized with several awards, including several five-star awards from Healthgrades – all while maintaining the community feel that we were founded on and lead the way for healthcare in our area. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and North Suburban, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677 million in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200 million in federal, state and local taxes.