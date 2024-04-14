Andrea Burch Named President of Intermountain Health Lutheran Medical Center

Andrea Burch, MS, RN, NEA-BC, has been named president of Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

Burch has been serving as Lutheran’s interim president since February when Scott Peek’s role at Lutheran transitioned to the president at Intermountain Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver. He is also Intermountain Health’s Front Range Market president.

Burch will continue to support Lutheran’s integration into the Intermountain Health system and will lead Lutheran’s move to its new replacement home at Clear Creek Crossing in Wheat Ridge later this summer.

“Andrea’s experience leading Lutheran’s operations and nursing staff, as well as her outstanding leadership of the upcoming move, will serve Lutheran, its caregivers, and the community in a bright new future full of opportunity,” Scott Peek said.

“Lutheran is near and dear to my heart, with its wonderful caregivers, unique culture, and strong community relationships,” Burch said. “Over the years, we have experienced many challenges and successes, and now look toward an exciting future. It is a deep honor and privilege to be asked to lead the organization through this next phase. I am confident that we will continue to grow and advance the excellent care our community expects from us.”

Burch attended Regis University for her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing and health care administration. She began her nursing career as a certified nursing assistant in high school and found her calling.

In 2008, Burch joined Lutheran, excelled as a neurocritical care nurse, and later transitioned into clinical leadership roles, including Clinical Nurse Manager and Director of Critical Care and Emergency Services.

In 2015, she left the bedside after being appointed the Associate Chief Nursing Officer. A year later, she was appointed Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer. Burch has served as VP, Chief Nursing Officer, and Chief Operating Officer for five years.

Burch has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including GE Academy of Nursing Fellow Graduate, Colorado State Nightingale Winner in the category of Leadership, West Chamber of Commerce’s Celebrate Women in Leadership, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, and Ross School of Business Executive Education Program at the University of Michigan.

