Hong Kong – Red flag at Anglers’ Beach lowered

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (April 13) that the Environmental Protection Department has classified the water quality at Anglers’ Beach in Tsuen Wan District as Grade 3, which means the water quality has improved and the beach is suitable for swimming. The red flag has been lowered.

The red flag was hoisted on the beach earlier on due to the water quality being classified as Grade 4 and unsuitable for swimming.