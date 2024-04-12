Whalen Law Office Expands Criminal Defense Practice with the Addition of M. Andrew Stover

Whalen Law Office, a leading boutique criminal defense firm in Frisco, Texas, is pleased to announce the addition of M. Andrew Stover to its team of distinguished attorneys. With over 34 years of experience in criminal law, Stover brings a wealth of knowledge and legal acumen to the firm’s practice areas, further strengthening its commitment to providing exceptional legal representation.

“Adding someone of Andrew’s caliber will allow us to continue to provide high quality federal defense. ,” said James P Whalen, Founder of Whalen Law Office. “His extensive experience and dedication to upholding justice align perfectly with our firm’s values, and our clients will reap the benefits.”

About M. Andrew Stover, Attorney at Law

M. Andrew Stover’s passion for criminal law and procedure stems from his upbringing in a family deeply ingrained in the legal world. His father and brother both served as State District Judges in Texas, with his father extending his service to the Ninth Court of Appeals. This exposure instilled in Stover a profound respect for the law and its impact on society.

After graduating with a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s School of Law in San Antonio, TX, in 1987, Stover embarked on a career in criminal law. He has served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, both in the Felony Division and Specialized Crime Division, an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Texas in the Prosecutor Assistance and Special Investigations Division with a focus on white collar and public corruption matters; and most recently, as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Department of Justice where his focus was in the investigation and prosecution of all white collar offenses, violent crime, national defense including counterterrorism and counter-espionage, health care, firearms, and immigration.

Stover’s experience in these positions has prepared him to focus on defending individuals and businesses subject to State or Federal investigation and prosecution. His experience also extends to providing advice and counsel in handling government investigations, enforcement, and compliance practices for personal, business, and corporate clients.

Bolstering Federal Criminal Defense Capabilities

Stover’s addition to Whalen Law Office further strengthens the firm’s ability to provide comprehensive and effective representation to clients facing a wide range of federal criminal charges, including:

White-collar crimes, like fraud and embezzlement

Drug crimes

Violent crimes

Child pornography

Criminal conspiracy

Cybercrime, and

RICO violations

The addition of M. Andrew Stover is part of Whalen Law Office’s strategic growth initiatives to meet the increasing demand for superior federal criminal defense services. The firm plans to grow its team of experienced attorneys further in the coming years.

“As federal prosecutions continue rising across areas like white-collar crime, cybercrime, and others, we need to scale our expertise,” added Whalen. “ Adding someone of Andrew’s caliber allows us to take on more complex federal matters.”

Stover’s 34 years of experience will prove invaluable. His background in providing federal defense and handling government investigations aligns perfectly with the firm’s growth areas.

With an eye on strategic expansion, the Whalen Law Office remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of legal representation. The addition of accomplished attorneys like M. Andrew Stover is a key step in fulfilling that commitment.

About Whalen Law Office

James P. Whalen is the esteemed founder of Whalen Law Office, a prominent criminal defense law firm in Frisco, Texas. With a legal career spanning over a decade, Mr. Whalen has solidified his reputation as a distinguished legal professional known for his unwavering commitment to his clients and dedication to upholding justice.

As the managing attorney of Whalen Law Office, James brings both his legal proficiency and compassionate approach to the forefront. He recognizes the emotional challenges individuals face when dealing with criminal charges and strives to make his clients as comfortable as possible throughout the legal process. His impressive track record has earned him respect within the legal community, establishing him as a trusted advocate for those seeking justice.

