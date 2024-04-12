The Times of India shows its prowess in the ‘Times Power of Print’ with personalised newspapers for agencies.

This Monday, the advertising industry woke up to The Times of India printed with their names.

The Times Power of Print competition is back and this time, it is supported by the Election Commission of India. The brief for advertisers is to encourage people to vote in the upcoming elections. Wondrlab’s team used this call-for-entry opportunity and created a personalised campaign that encourages advertisers to participate in the Times Power of Print.

The Times of India and Wondrlab personalised newspapers for agencies and made ads for advertisers calling them to participate personally. The personalised newspapers reached the offices of Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, BBH, FCB, DDB Mudra, Lowe Lintas, just to name a few. So, when the teams walked in, they would see an ad on the front page of The Times of India, made just for them.

Ogilvy got their personalised copy of The Times of India with the front page saying, “It will take a five-star campaign from Ogilvy to get Suresh & Ramesh & the rest of India to vote.” While Leo Burnett’s front page said, “Leo Burnett, use the power of the black pencil to rewrite voter turnout.”.

Wondrlab’s CCO Amit Akali, while telling us what went behind the scenes of the campaign, said, “Creativity can really change human behaviour. We’ve seen it time and time again. So, to get more voters to exercise their right to vote, a creative idea is needed to make that happen. And our aim was to kickstart the creativity of the industry, with a creative idea of our own. By personalising the newspaper itself. Ads written for them using nuances about their agencies. Which called them out to create a campaign that gets people to vote.”

Sagnik Ghosh – Head of Creative Strategy, Innovations, Branded Content and Trade Marketing for BCCL Response, Times of India, talking about the campaign, said, “The Times Power of Print, now in its 5th edition and supported by the Election Commission of India, returns with a fervour. We are excited about the brief, which urges people to use their right to vote—it is a chance to make a difference and change lives. We strongly believe that every creative agency should take advantage of this opportunity and participate. To add a unique twist to our call for entry campaign, we personalized newspapers and extended invitations to agencies. We hope the brief piqued their interest as much as it did ours. We have put together an exciting campaign and cannot wait to see the entries.”

The winners of the competition get to see their campaign published in The Times of India publications and receive a fully paid trip to the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in 2025.

To learn more about the contest, visit: https://timespowerofprint.in/