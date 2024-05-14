Atlanta, GA – WEBWIRE – Monday, May 13, 2024

Experience the captivating tale of Always Tomorrow and embark on an emotional journey filled with love, loss, and the perils of time. Join Sergeant Ben Dawson as he navigates the complexities of grief, friendship, and romance in this poignant narrative crafted by author Jim Perry. Dive into a world of engaging characters, thought-provoking themes, and heart-pounding action scenes that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Set against the backdrop of Sergeant Ben Dawsons emotional journey, Always Tomorrow follows Ben, a soldier stationed in Germany, as he grapples with profound grief following the sudden passing of his parents. Returning to his hometown in Maryland, Ben reunites with old friend Jim Vickers, now a county sheriff, finding solace amidst their shared memories. However, complications arise as Ben navigates his feelings for fellow soldier Allie, leaving him torn between hope for romance and fear of rejection.

Always Tomorrow keeps readers on the edge of their seats from beginning to end. Perrys masterful storytelling invites readers to confront their perspectives and emotions as they follow Bens poignant growth through grief, nostalgia, and uncertainty.

For fans of heartfelt storytelling and compelling narratives, Always Tomorrow is a must-read that promises to leave a lasting impression with its powerful exploration of the human experience and resilience. Always Tomorrow is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and GoToPublish, with pricing options of $2.99 for the E-book, $12.99 for the Paperback, and $26.99 for the Hardcover.

About the Author

Jim Perry, a former US Army Sergeant residing in a quaint central Delaware town, balances his time between cherishing moments with his children and grandchildren, indulging in his passion for hot rods and car shows, and fulfilling a lifelong aspiration to author and share stories inspired by his personal experiences and long-held fictional concepts.

Raised in southern Dorchester County, Maryland, he fondly reminisces about the carefree days of his youth, a time characterized by simplicity and innocence. His military service provided him with new and thrilling adventures later in life.