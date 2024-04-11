Radisson Blu, Kaushambi Launches Skygrill Restaurant

Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, unveils its latest culinary gem, Skygrill Restaurant, offering delectable Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisine. The newly launched restaurant is located adjacent to “Rooftop – The View.” Skygrill boasts panoramic views, setting the stage for an exceptional dining experience, and is perfect for a great evening with your loved ones. Thus, to escape the mundane routine, individuals can enjoy their evenings from 6 p.m. onwards at Skygrill restaurant.

Guests can indulge in delectable dishes prepared by culinary experts, featuring authentic flavours and fresh ingredients from Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisines. Skygrill promises a culinary journey with every bite, from savoury kebabs to juicy grilled delicacies.

Mr. Navneet Jain, CEO of Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “Skygrill represents our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences that exceed expectations. With its stunning views, carefully crafted menu, and vibrant ambience, we are hopeful that Skygrill will quickly become a beloved culinary destination in Delhi-NCR.”

Chef Dheeraj Mathur, Cluster Executive Chef, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, shared his views: “Skygrill restaurant has the essence of Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisine, blending traditional flavours with contemporary flair. At Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, we are thrilled to introduce this culinary haven where every dish on the menu is crafted with passion and precision, promising an unforgettable dining experience.”

Adding to the ambience is the enchanting live music that fills the air, creating the perfect backdrop for a memorable dining experience. Whether it’s a romantic dinner for two or a gathering of friends and family, Skygrill offers a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere for all. Experience the delicious delicacies at Skygrill and embark on a culinary journey like no other at Radisson Blu, Kaushambi.