Hong Kong – Georgian National Dance Company Sukhishvili returns to Hong Kong with stunning dances (with photos)

Georgian National Dance Company Sukhishvili returns to Hong Kong with stunning dances (with photos)



After a nine-year hiatus, internationally acclaimed Georgian National Dance Company Sukhishvili is returning to Hong Kong upon the invitation of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department to perform at the Sha Tin Town Hall on May 31 and June 1 (Friday and Saturday). Dressed in dazzling traditional folk costumes, the dancers will showcase the customs and profound cultural heritage of Georgia through their extraordinary dancing techniques with a blend of classical and contemporary elements.



Georgian dance has distinctive characteristics. Male dancers will perform complicated movements such as point works, fast-paced spins, squat jumps, stomps and more with dexterity and fierce passion. They are in stark contrast to the soft and elegant dance of female dancers, featuring graceful glides and refined hand movements, which will make the whole performance a fine blending of strength and delicateness. The choreography of this performance also offers a superb combination of traditional Georgian dancing and modern dance elements. There will be dancers competing against others and captivating choreographed formations, together with stage lighting effects, gorgeous costumes and exciting live folk music. Audiences will be able to feel the passion and charm – both classic and innovative – of the Georgian people.



The Georgian National Dance Company Sukhishvili was founded in 1945 by eminent dancers Iliko Sukhishvili and Nino Ramishvili. It is the first professional national dance company in Georgia, and is committed to preserving the traditions of Georgian folk dance. Iliko Sukhishvili Jr and Nino Sukhishvili, third-generation family members, continue their family’s artistic vision by blending folk, classical and modern elements into the choreography and presenting various facets of Georgian culture for audiences. The company has been highly appreciated by audiences, and has performed in nearly 100 countries and regions, staging over 10,000 performances.



The performances of Georgian National Dance Company Sukhishvili will be held at 8pm on May 31 and June 1 at the Auditorium of Sha Tin Town Hall. Tickets priced at $220, $320 and $420 are now available at URBTIX (www.urbtix.hk). For telephone bookings, please call 3166 1288. For programme enquiries and concessionary schemes, please call 2268 7321 or visit www.lcsd.gov.hk/CE/CulturalService/Programme/en/dance/programs_1678.html.



In addition, a dance workshop (conducted in Russian with English interpretation) will be held at 11am on June 1 at the Podium Workshop of Hong Kong Cultural Centre, in which the company’s chief choreographer Iliko Sukhishvili Jr and dancers will introduce the basic movements of Georgian folk dancing. Musicians of the company will also perform during the workshop to allow the participants to experience the unique rhythms of Georgian music. Tickets priced at $200 are now available at URBTIX. For details, please refer to the above-mentioned website.