Introducing LinkedIn CTV and Live Event Ads to help B2B marketers connect with decision makers

WEBWIRE – Friday, April 5, 2024

With 94% of Fortune 100 companies trusting us to help them reach their audiences across our community of more than 1 billion members, were introducing new ad solutions for B2B marketers to engage decision makers both on and off LinkedIn. Today, we unveiled new offerings LinkedIn CTV Ads, LinkedIn Premiere with NBCUniversal, and Live Event Ads at our B2Believe customer event in New York. With these new ad formats, were helping our customers:

Get their creative in front of the LinkedIn audience against high-quality, streaming television content on connected sets with LinkedIn CTV .

. Target decision makers in the U.S. across NBCUniversals premium content on CTV with LinkedIn Premiere .

. Measure the impact of their work and make strategic decisions about their future CTV campaigns based on insights from partners, iSpot and Kantar .

and . Promote their companys live event before, during, and after it takes place with Live Event Ads.

You can read more about our new B2B ad solutions here