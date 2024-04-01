Urologist Dr. Alexander Marinbakh Joins NY Health

New York Health (NY Health) is pleased to announce that Urologist Alexander Marinbakh, MD, DO, PhD, has joined its team. Dr. Marinbakh will practice at 454 Fort Washington Avenue, Manhattan, NY 11741.

“Dr Marinbakh’s pedigree, professional achievements, and the tremendous trust he has built in the community with colleagues and patients alike will align with New York Health’s vision to bring world-class care right to our local communities, ” said Dr. Chris Ng, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director of NY Health. “We are excited to have him aboard.”

Dr. Marinbakh brings over 45 years of clinical experience in the field of general urology, urologic oncology, prostate cancer, radiation oncology, diagnostic radiology, BPH, nephrolithiasis, infertility, and microsurgery. Born into the family of the leading urological oncologist in Russia, he followed in his father’s footsteps. Dr. Marinbakh earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Second Moscow Medical School. After graduating, he conducted research in the field of UroRadiology and performed the first Ultrasound Study in Russia in 1975. This was the basis of his future PhD degree.

Additionally, Dr. Marinbakh holds a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed the Residency Program in Surgery and Urology at SUNY Downstate Medical School. Dr. Marinbakh is Board-Certified in Integrative Medicine and holds memberships with the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners and the American Board of Hospitalist Physicians.

With over two decades of experience as an attending urological surgeon at Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital in Brooklyn and Mount Sinai Health System, Dr. Marinbakh has established himself as a trusted practitioner in the field. Prior to joining NY Health, he ran a successful private practice at Advanced Surgical Urology. Dr. Marinbakh speaks fluent English, Russian, and Spanish.

“I am excited to become a part of NY Health, where the team of highly qualified colleagues treat various urological malignancies,” said Dr. Marinbakh. “Our integrative strategy combines traditional medical and surgical methods with osteopathic approach, herbal and homeopathic remedies, ensuring our patients will receive the most effective personalized care.”

