MAC Faucets Announces International Expansion

California-based plumbing manufacturer accelerates expansion plans to Europe and the Middle East

MAC Faucets, a leading innovator of plumbing products, announces its strategic initiative to expand sales internationally following its successful launch in Mexico and Canada. With a proven record of delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service, MAC Faucets is positioned to extend its reach to new markets, including Europe and the Middle East.

The decision to target Europe and the Middle East for expansion is based on extensive market research and analysis, highlighting these regions as key growth opportunities for MAC Faucets. The regions’ diverse and prolific architectural and construction projects generate a growing demand for innovative plumbing solutions that MAC Faucets is well-positioned to fill.

“We’re thrilled with the success of our Mexico and Canada expansions,” said Fadi Shakkour, CEO of MAC Faucets. “Now, we’re eager to introduce MAC products to Europe and the Middle East. These regions offer strategic entry points for our growth, and we’re confident our products will resonate with customers there. We’re focused on market penetration and strategic growth, building strong relationships with partners and distributors to support our expansion efforts based on synergy and shared vision.”

Following the launch in the United Kingdom and the Middle East, MAC Faucets plans to assess market feedback and performance before continuing its expansion strategy into additional regions. With a commitment to excellence and a customer-centric approach, MAC Faucets is poised for success as it embarks on this journey.

About MAC Faucets

MAC Faucets was founded in 2000 and is based in Paramount, Cal. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative automatic faucets for commercial applications. MAC Faucets is the supplier of choice of automated bathroom hardware for the White House and many high-profile hospitality businesses. It offers a proprietary line of high-performing, luxurious automatic faucet collections that are in stock and available in 22 finishes and provides exceptional value. Collections include automatic faucets, soap dispensers, flush valves and other commercial bathroom products. For more information, visit macfaucets.com.