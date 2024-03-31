Announcing Spring DoD/VA & Gov Health IT Summit

Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the 26th Biannual DoD/VA & Gov Health IT Summit, taking place at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD on May 1-2, 2024. The Summit will bring together leaders from across the VA, DHA, DoD, federal government, and industry to discuss efforts and future strategies to advance innovative health information technologies, capabilities, and solutions that improve the delivery and quality of Veteran/Active-Duty healthcare.

The Spring 2024 Summit will examine current and future initiatives to drive a seamless, unified experience for veterans, utilize innovative commercial technologies & capabilities, and advance the delivery of safe, integrated, patient-centered care. Senior leaders at this event will discuss efforts to expand access to Veteran healthcare services and the complex challenges of incorporating new HIT and medical solutions that will improve the delivery of healthcare to Veterans and active-duty military.

The Summit will feature high-level speakers including:

– Michael Parrish, SES, Chief Acquisition and Principal Executive Director for the Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction (OALC)

– Don Johnson, SES, Assistant Director, Support/Component Acquisition Executive, DHA

– Neil Evans, MD, Acting Program Executive Director, Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office

– William Tinston, SES, Director, Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization (FEHRM) Office

– Brig. Gen. James Parry, USAF, Acting Director, Medical Operations, Office of the U.S. Air Force/U.S. Space Force Surgeon General

– BG Thad Collard, USA, Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command

– Col. Marcus Moss, USA, Chief, Solutions Delivery Division (SDD) & Risk Management Executive Division (RME), DHA

– Chanel Bankston-Carter, Acting Program Executive Director, VA Logistics Redesign Program Management Office

Topics to be covered at the 2024 Summit

– Leading VA in delivering world class care to the veteran community through innovation & partnership

– Providing sustained health services to enable Army readiness

– Leveraging emerging tech to enhance patient care & access

– Supporting DHA digital transformation through innovation & collaboration

– Deploying the Federal EHR to ensure interoperability & responsiveness

– Acquiring innovative, cost-effective solutions to effectively support service members, veterans, & families

– Improving the veteran digital experience by utilizing innovative technologies

