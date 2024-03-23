Japan – Hitachi Selected as CDP Supplier Engagement Leader for the Third Consecutive Year

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) has been selected as a Supplier Engagement Leader, with the highest rating of“Supplier Engagement Rating” in 2023 by CDP, an international non-governmental organization in the environmental field. This is the third consecutive year that Hitachi has been selected as a Supplier Engagement Leader.

In 2023, Hitachi was also selected as a CDP A list company*1 (the highest rating) in the area of “Climate Change” in recognition of its leading efforts and highly transparent disclosures.

The CDP’s “Supplier Engagement Rating” evaluates corporate activities within supply chains regarding climate change and selects companies with especially excellent activities for its “Supplier Engagement Leader”. In 2023, 450+ companies were selected as Supplier Engagement Leaders by CDP.

Hitachi has established long-term environmental targets as “Hitachi Environmental Innovation 2050,” with the goal ofthe establishment of a sustainable society. Hitachi has been promoting sustainable management and working specifically to achieve the carbon neutrality of its business sites (factories and offices) by FY2030 and its entire value chain by FY2050. To achieve carbon neutrality throughout its value chain and develop sustainability-minded business activities that lead to the prosperity of both the Hitachi Group and its procurement partners(2), Hitachi has distributedthe Hitachi Group Sustainable Procurement Guidelines and Green Procurement Guidelines(3), requesting all procurement partners to set greenhouse gas reduction targets.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business to solve customers’ and society’s challenges and supports people’s quality oflife with data and technology that fosters a sustainable society.

(1) News release dated February 7, 2024: Hitachi Recognized as ‘A List’ on Climate Change for the Third Consecutive Year – www.hitachi.com/New/cnews/month/2024/02/240207c.html

(2) Hitachi normally refers to its suppliers (including vendors or providers) as “procurement partners” who build business together on an equal footing.

(3) Hitachi Group Sustainable Procurement Guidelines and Green Procurement Guidelines – https://tinyurl.com/88vxmn44

Hitachi Sustainability Report 2023: www.hitachi.com/sustainability/download/

Hitachi Integrated Report 2023: www.hitachi.com/IR-e/library/integrated/

Hitachi’s Sustainability Initiatives: www.hitachi.com/sustainability/

Hitachi’s Sustainable Procurement: www.hitachi.com/procurement/csr/

Hitachi’s Environmental Activities: www.hitachi.com/environment/

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states andregions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $136 trillion in assets,CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.Over 24,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies – including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization – and over 1,100 cities, states and regions.Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is afounding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers’ and society’s challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) andproducts. Hitachi operates under the business structure of “Digital Systems & Services” – supporting our customers’ digital transformation; “Green Energy & Mobility” – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and “Connective Industries” – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at https://www.hitachi.com.

