IIT Kanpur to Host Annual Technical and Entrepreneurial Fest, Techkriti’24, from March 14-17, 2024

Techkriti, the esteemed flagship event of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK), is all set to host its highly anticipated 30th edition from 14th March to 17th March, 2024. This momentous celebration of the 30th year would offer four days of extravaganza filled with innovation, technology, and entrepreneurial spirit. The theme for this Pearl Jubilee Edition is “The Cosmic Nexus”.

As Asia’s largest technical and entrepreneurial festival, Techkriti garners attention from both national and international spheres and attracts a footfall of over 60,000 from around 1500 prestigious colleges worldwide. The event transforms the IITK campus into a hub of intellectual exchange and creative exploration. This year, the various competitions boast a combined reward pool of more than 55 Lakhs and will cater to diverse categories, along with prospects for employment and internships.

The festival features competitive events spanning various domains, including Robogames, Take Off, Software Corner, Mandakini, Model United Nations, Fintech, ECDC, Design, and Technovation. Techkriti also offers an array of workshops conducted by industry experts from esteemed companies such as CISCO, Mastercard, Autodesk, StockGro, Altair, and more. Covering trending topics from AI/ML to ChatGPT and Electric Vehicles, these workshops provide valuable insights and hands-on learning experiences.

Prof. S. Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “Techkriti has been a bastion of technical and entrepreneurial excellence for decades. I am sure this 30th edition will be a unique opportunity for all the participating students, including aspiring entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts to connect, learn, and thrive. Best wishes to the team as we look forward to another successful event bringing together the bright minds from all corners at IITK.”

Techkriti will host workshops on crucial domains such as IoT with Google, Robotics, Drone, and Blockchain Technology, to demonstrate the advancements in science and technology to future engineers and science enthusiasts. Moreover, Techkriti’s exhibitions serve as platforms to showcase ground-breaking innovations and ideas. Highlights include an Auto Expo featuring a stunning Ferrari and other cars, as well as NAO by Softbank Robotics, a humanoid robot revolutionizing human-robot interaction.

Building upon the success of previous years, Techkriti promises a lineup of captivating shows and performances. From electrifying DJ nights to stand-up comedy acts, with previous editions featuring renowned artists like Zakir Khan and Biswa Kalyan Rath, and engaging concerts featuring Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, and Nucleya, the festival caters to a wide spectrum of interests.

Techkriti aims to promote innovation and creativity among students through a diverse range of activities. From well-contested robotics competitions to challenging coding contests to exciting performances, Techkriti’24 welcomes a diverse audience, including tech enthusiasts, budding entrepreneurs, and those curious about the latest trends in technology. Interested individuals or teams can register via the Techkriti website.