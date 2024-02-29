Hong Kong – ASEAN states benefits through stronger ties through Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, ASEAN companies in Hong Kong on rise (with photos)

ASEAN states benefits through stronger ties through Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, ASEAN companies in Hong Kong on rise (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) today (February 29) hosted the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Community Spring Reception for the ASEAN business community.



Nearly 300 representatives from ASEAN consulates, chambers of commerce and companies from Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos, the Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, and Cambodia joined the celebration.



The Director-General of Investment Promotion, Ms Alpha Lau, said, “Hong Kong is a two-way super connector – for businesses going into Mainland China, and for Chinese companies looking for expansion opportunities in Belt and Road Initiative countries. Hong Kong is an investor in many ASEAN projects, and a key service and fund-raising centre.”



Doyenne of ASEAN consulates and the Consul-General of Brunei Darussalam, Mrs Ainatol Zahayu Mohammad stated, “Through strategic partnerships and mutual support, the ASEAN-Hong Kong relations has paved the way for a thriving ecosystem of trade and investment.”



She said, “ASEAN member states could benefit from a potential increase in trade and investment as the regional bloc forge stronger ties with the world’s second largest economic powerhouse through Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.”



She added, “Where investment and business expansions are concerned, Hong Kong remains a preferred choice due to factors such as simple tax system, low tax rate, geographical location, free-port status and corruption-free government. With ASEAN and Hong Kong forging closer economic ties, the number of ASEAN companies setting up their offices in the financial hub has been on the rise.”



InvestHK will continue to focus on the ASEAN region to attract more strategic enterprises to do business in and through Hong Kong.