Hong Kong – 21st round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles to open February 26 to 29

21st round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles to open February 26 to 29



The Transport Department today (February 25) reminded members of the public that the 21st round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles (the scheme) will be open from 10am tomorrow (February 26) to 11.59pm on February 29, and the ballot result will be announced on March 1.



Eligible applicants for the scheme can register for computer balloting through the designated website (www.hzmbqfs.gov.hk). Successful balloting applicants are required to submit applications for the scheme within the designated date and time randomly allocated by the computer system.