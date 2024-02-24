Froelick Gallery Exhibits Oregon Artists Tom Prochaska and Kevin Kadar

Froelick Gallery presents two outstanding solo art exhibitions of new work by Portland artists, Tom Prochaska and Kevin Kadar

On view March 5 – April 13, 2024

TOM PROCHASKA

Another Go

Froelick Gallery is proud to present Another Go, an exhibition of new and historic paintings and works on paper by celebrated Oregon artist, Tom Prochaska. Prochaska’s work balances depiction and abstraction with loose, agile lines, poetic suggestions, deep pigments, and sublimely complex greys. Tom Prochaska commented that he’s “been finding a new way.” He recently sold his home and studio building where he had lived for the past 30 years- now everything is different. He continues to prolifically paint in black and white compositions and color, with a strong focus on landscape, outdoor spaces and stories, though now he is painting from memory.

The Hallie Ford Museum of Art recently organized a retrospective and monograph covering his decades-long career. The monograph, Tom Prochaska: Music for Ghosts is now available to purchase at Froelick Gallery for $20. We are happy to announce that Tom Prochaska’s artist talk starting at 1 pm on April 13th, will conclude with a book signing event. Please make sure to pick up a copy of his monograph before then!

KEVIN KADAR

New Landscapes and Townscapes

Froelick Gallery will host a solo exhibition of Kevin Kadar ‘s new landscapes and townscape paintings. Kadar relied on his decades of travel through Europe painting plein-air studies to create this series of 12 new works. He explored the compositions in his Portland, Oregon studio during the pandemic, in a time when places he was depicting seemed impossible to ever visit again. Kadar writes about the paintings: “The Pandemic has allowed for a fertile exploration of various painterly ideas. This present exhibition of Landscapes and Townscapes is one of at least five or six ongoing series of paintings done in my Portland studio. In this series, inspiration flowed easily based on decades of travel and plein-air painting throughout Europe, including, France, the Italian Peninsula, and especially five trips to Sicily. During my time spent plein-air painting I came to value and nurture the loose, energetic, and spontaneous brush/knife/scratch work which ideally infuses “life” into the spacial vacuum formed on a flat painted surface. I learned to adapt this style to work done wholly in my studio relying on reference images. It helps to ask the question, “Can I conjure a mark that relates to real-life nature and the tangible, while, at the same time, sincerely expressing a desire from a personally developed inner framework?” Unlike several past shows, I’ve chosen this series for its “safe,” harmonious, calming subject matter, and overall effect in contrast to our challenging and politically tumultuous times…”

Kevin Kadar is a graduate of Cooper Union in New York and has been exhibiting in Portland for over 30 years. He is included in many corporate, private, and public collections including the Tacoma Art Museum, The Oregon Historical Society, and the Hallie Ford Museum of Art at Willamette University in Salem, OR. Froelick Gallery has represented Kevin Kadar for the last 28 years, this will be his 14th solo show with the gallery.

First Thursdays: March 7 & April 4, 5 – 8 pm

Artist Talk with Tom Prochaska: April 13, 1 pm

About Froelick Gallery

At Froelick Gallery we proudly showcase and support contemporary artists who possess distinct and original voices. Our diverse roster of talent extends from the vibrant Pacific Northwest to the captivating Gulf Coast, the bustling streets of Brooklyn, and the captivating energy of Tokyo. Spanning various mediums and encompassing a multitude of genres, our artists’ careers span the spectrum from promising newcomers to well-established icons.

Discover our ever-evolving exhibitions, as each month brings a fresh display of creativity. Join us on the enchanting First Thursday evening of every month for a public reception that celebrates the unveiling of these captivating showcases. Our dedicated staff is well-versed in the intricacies of art acquisition, bringing their wealth of experience, knowledge, and meticulous attention to every aspect of the process. The gallery’s esteemed reputation rests not only on the strength of our artists but also on the integrity and professionalism of our team, creating a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for all.

Since our inception in October 1995, we have been a proud part of the vibrant art scene. In 2007, we relocated to the historic DeSoto Building on NW Davis Street, where we actively participated in the building’s renovation. Stepping into our gallery, you will find yourself surrounded by a rich tapestry of artistic spaces, including the esteemed Blue Sky Gallery (Oregon Center for Photographic Arts), Charles A. Hartman Fine Art, The Museum of Contemporary Craft, Augen Gallery, and LRS Architects, all within the storied walls of the DeSoto Building.