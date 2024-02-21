Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island Unveils Enchanting Ramadan Offerings

Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, February 21, 2024

As the Holy Month of Ramadan approaches, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island invites guests to celebrate the spirit of togetherness with a selection of dining, wellness, and stay experiences. From lavish feasts to intimate gatherings, the Hotel is set to become a haven of culinary delights, spiritual reflection, and meaningful connections.

A Taste of Tradition: Iftar and Suhoor at The Liwa Tent

The Liwa Tent transforms into an enchanting haven during Ramadan, adorned with captivating Arabesque dcor and live performances. This unique setting becomes the perfect backdrop for memorable gatherings with family and friends. Guests can embark on a culinary journey with a specially curated iftar buffet, featuring both local and international favourites to tantalize the taste buds. For those seeking an la carte experience, the suhoor menu offers a diverse selection, complemented by the aromatic indulgence of shisha. Immersed in this delightful ambiance, guests are sure to create lasting memories that will be cherished long after Ramadan ends.

AED 310, non-alcoholic drinks

Kids (612 years) AED 150

Iftar available from sunset to 9:00 pm

Suhoor a la carte menu available 9:00 pm to 1:00 am

Shisha is available until 2:00 am

Under the Stars: Celebrating Ramadan at Al Meylas

Al Meylas welcomes guests to reconnect with cherished Ramadan traditions. A delectable iftar set menu featuring classic mezze such as Warak Enab and hearty mains such as Shrimp Machboos, alongside other revered Ramadan favourites, promises a culinary journey steeped in authenticity. As the sun dips below the horizon, the la carte suhoor menu offers a diverse selection to cater to every palate. The signature Cheese Kunafa, with its sweet indulgence, provides a delectable conclusion to the meal. For an unforgettable experience of the celebration, guests can dine on the terrace, where the mesmerizing backdrop of the Arabian Gulf paints the canvas for an enchanting Ramadan under the stars.

AED 300 for Iftar set menu

Iftar set menu available from sunset to 9:00 pm

Suhoor a la carte menu available 9:00 pm to 1:00 am

Shisha available until 2:00 am

In-Room Dining: Ramadan Set Menus

Guests seeking the comfort and elegance of their Four Seasons suite can celebrate Ramadan in serene privacy with specially curated iftar and suhoor set menus prepared by the culinary team. Celebrate the Holy Month in privacy, enjoying delicious meals delivered directly to the door.

AED 300 for Iftar set menu

AED 300 for Suhoor set menu

The Pearl Spa & Wellness: Arabian Oud Enlightenment Treatment

The Pearl Spa & Wellness invites guests to embark on a journey of rejuvenation with the transformative Arabian Oud Enlightenment treatment. This 90-minute experience immerses guests in a holistic ritual, beginning with a revitalizing coffee exfoliation that awakens the senses and polishes away impurities. Next, the soothing essence of an oud massage melts away tension, promoting deep relaxation and enhanced circulation. To complete the journey, a personalized facial, tailored to individual needs, leaves skin radiant and spirits refreshed. This immersive experience transcends mere pampering, offering a pathway to balance and rejuvenation during the Holy Month, allowing guests to emerge revitalized and ready to fully embrace the spirit of Ramadan.

30-minute body exfoliation, 30-minute massage of choice, 30-minute oud radiance facial

Duration: 90 minutes

Price: AED 920

A Gift of Wellness Awaits at The Pearl Spa

The Pearl Spa & Wellness gift card is a cherished present of tranquillity this Ramadan or Eid. This thoughtful gift unlocks a haven of serenity, where loved ones can rediscover inner peace through the indulgent touch of a pampering massage or the revitalizing glow of a personalized facial. Immerse them in a world of pure wellness, crafting an unforgettable memory that transcends the season and fosters lasting rejuvenation.

Unforgettable Ramadan Escape

Elevate the Ramadan experience with the Feel the Beat offer. Guests can enjoy 20 percent savings on the best available rates, immersing themselves in the vibrant spirit of the Holy Month and experiencing the warm hospitality of the Hotel.

For reservations for the wellness and dining experiences detailed above, or to enjoy a stay during Ramadan at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, please contact +971 (2) 333 2222.