Prime Video Reveals New Launch Date for Upcoming Original British Romantic Comedy Movie How To Date Billy Walsh

Sebastian Croft, Charithra Chandran and Tanner Buchanan star in the upcoming rom-com, coming exclusively to Prime Video on 5th April 2024
WEBWIRE – Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Prime Video has revealed the new launch date for new Original British high school romantic comedy movie,How To Date Billy Walsh, premiering on Prime Video on 5th April 2024.
The movie starsSebastian Croft(Heartstopper) as Archie,Charithra Chandran(Bridgerton) as Amelia andTanner Buchanan(Cobra Kai) as Billy. Additional cast includes Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory),Nick Frost(Paul),Guz Khan(Army of Thieves),Lucy Punch (Motherland) and newcomer Daisy Jelley (London Kills).
Teenagers Amelia (Charithra Chandran) and Archie (Sebastian Croft) have been best friends since childhood. Archie has always been there to fight Amelias battles and laugh at her jokes all whilst keeping his lifelong love for her a secret. Just when he builds up the courage to declare his feelings, Amelia falls head over heels for Billy Walsh (Tanner Buchanan), the new American transfer student. Heartbroken Archie goes to great lengths to try and keep Amelia and Billy away from each other but ends up pushing them closer together and risks losing his best friend in the process.
Sebastian Croft who plays Archie said, Im thrilled that audiences will get to see How To Date Billy Walsh. The process of bringing this uniquely British rom-com to life has been an incredible journey, and Im eager to see it bring the same level of joy into peoples homes that we experienced whilst making the movie.
Charithra Chandran who plays Amelia said,Playing Amelia has been an incredibly rewarding experience for me, and I couldnt be happier for others to get to see how much fun we had making this funny, heart-warming film for Prime Video.
The movie is directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai (Bridgerton) from a script by Alexander J. Farrell and Greer Ellison (Making A Killing). The movie is produced by Matt Williams (Save The Cinema)withco-producer Neil Jones (The Colour Room)both of Future Artists Entertainment.Executive producers include Piers Tempest (Military Wives),Merlin Merton and Sebastian Street(Tomorrow).Further creative credits include director of photography Hamish Doyne-Ditmas (Save The Cinema), production designer Julian Nagel (Been So Long),costume designer Eleanor Baker (The Princess Switch 3), make up designer Chloe Edwards (Breeders) and editor Matt Platts-Mills (Sanditon).
