– adidas Originals by Edison Chen – First Global Collaboration Drop: CLOT Superstar

Following their inaugural partnership debut during Shanghai Fashion Week, adidas Originals and Edison Chen announce their first global footwear drop, the CLOT Superstar by Edison Chen. adidas Originals by Edison Chen is here to bridge together the legacies of two iconic figures and this shoe signifies the beginning of a new era that will redefine creative innovation and cultural exchange.

As seen during Shanghai Fashion Week, Chen uses his inventive vision and creative excellence to give us the CLOT Superstar by Edison Chen. As a fresh take on the classic adidas Originals silhouette, adidas and Edison Chen encourage us to be ourselves, effortlessly and authentically. From a collection that mirrors Chens artistic journey, CLOT Superstar by Edison Chen is the first step in bridging together Eastern and Western cultures. A spontaneous and effortless vibe is carried from the product, throughout the entire campaign.

This debut from adidas Originals and Edison Chen carries the essence of classic suiting with its refined details and tailoring. The distinctive shell toe has been reimagined with finely crafted hand stitched ridges in premium leather. Updated details continue throughout the midsole and outsole which feature a unique ripple, visible EVA wedge and a beautiful leather welt. Refined not only in construction but color as well, the CLOT Superstar by Edison Chen is available in White with black contrast stitching and logo detail.

Along with the global drop, adidas Originals and Edison Chen are releasing a corresponding campaign. The campaign welcomes all to step into the House of Edison Chen, where elegance is effortless, heritage is honored, connection is key, and trying something new is a part of the thrill. Just as Edison evolves from streetwear icon to cultural catalyst, the film begins in the streets and transitions into a speakeasy lounge where the campaigns protagonists – Jung Woo, Chris Severn, Joyce Wrice, Brent Faiyez, and DPR Ian – serve as hosts, inviting the guest on an unforgettable night of adventure. Guiding the viewer through each room from a first person point-of-view, the person is revealed to be none other than Edison himself who has assembled this zeitgeist of personalities – unique in background yet culturally aligned – under one roof.

On your cultural journey across the globes, the CLOT Superstar by Edison Chen is the go-to for those who dare to be original.

The CLOT Superstar by Edison will be available in-store, at select JUICE retail locations, online at adidas.com/edisonchen, juicestore.com and and through the CONFIRMED app beginning February 23, 2024 and is priced at $200 USD.

About adidas Originals:

Inspired by the rich sporting heritage of adidas one of the worlds leading sports brands and a global designer and developer of athletic footwear and apparel adidas Originals is a lifestyle brand founded in 2001. With the adidas archive at its foundation, adidas Originals continues to evolve the brands legacy through its commitment to product innovation and its ability to filter the creativity and courage found on courts and sporting arenas through the lens of contemporary youth culture. Marked by the iconic Trefoil logo that was first used in 1972 and championed by those that continue to shape and define creative culture, adidas Originals continues to lead the way as the pioneering sportswear brand for the street.

About Edison Chen

Edison Chen is a leading cultural force internationally thanks to his all-encompassing approach towards fashion, art, music and more. Since breaking out in 2000, he has starred in some of Hong Kongs most influential films, as well as building a successful career in the music industry. Never one to rest on his laurels when it comes to creative expression, Edison founded CLOT in 2003 as a Hong Kong-based streetwear label with the aim of bridging the East and the West through thoughtfully designed apparel and goods. As CLOTs Creative Director, Edison has crafted a uniquely recognizable aesthetic that seamlessly marries Chinese traditional motifs with contemporary streetwear, in the process partnering with esteemed international brands to create sold-out collaborative designs.

Under Edisons tenure, CLOT has also spun off into CLOTTEE, a diffusion line inspired by the energy of the newer generations, and JUICE STORE, an all-encompassing fashion and lifestyle store that maintains a presence in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei, Guangzhou, and Los Angeles. CLOT has also previously exhibited at New York, Paris and Shanghai Fashion Week.

About CLOT

First established in 2003, CLOT is a pioneering streetwear label and the brainchild of Edison Chen. Conceived from the desire to bridge East and West through thoughtfully-designed apparel and goods, the brand takes its Chinese roots to a worldwide stage, modernizing, reinterpreting, and splices motifs from traditional Chinese culture with bold graphics, exaggerated silhouettes, and a dynamic energy reflective of the new youth of Asia. CLOT has since partnered with leading global brands in various genres to create sold-out collaborations, solidifying its international presence in the process.