L&T Technology Services and The National Institute of Engineering’s illuminate 2.0 Highlights New Frontiers of Technology – Inspires Young Engineers to Follow their Passion and Scale New Heights

illuminate 2.0, an initiative by L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), and The National Institute of Engineering (NIE) in Mysuru, brought together industry leaders and innovators to share invaluable insights and perspectives in the vibrant city of Mysuru. Distinguished speakers Shri Ramesh KS, Senior Vice President of Ather Energy, and Thiagarajan A, Project Specialist – Statue of Unity, L&T Construction, inspired the audience with their diverse and deep experiences from the world of technology, innovation, and engineering excellence.

The event featured immersive and interactive sessions that explored the latest frontiers of technological advancements across industries and domains. Ramesh KS highlighted the growing impact and sustainability benefits of electric vehicles, emphasizing their potential to revolutionize the global mobility industry. Thiagarajan A shared the story behind the design and construction of the world’s tallest statue – The Statue of Unity, shedding light on the transformative technologies and initiative adopted during its in-record-time construction.

The audience, comprising scientists, engineers, industry leaders, government dignitaries, academia, students, and members of the media, were deeply engrossed in the compelling narratives that unveiled the extraordinary stories behind today’s monumental creations. In a subsequent fireside chat, moderated by Rajeev Gupta, CFO of L&T Technology Services Limited, the speakers further delved into the role of engineering in designing, developing, and optimizing processes for significant growth without compromising performance, quality, or reliability. Their message to the youth and the Engineers at Heart was clear – follow your passion for achieving new heights.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology Services commented on the occasion, “Through illuminate, our flagship industry-academia interface initiative, LTTS aspires to fulfil its commitment toward promoting unmatched excellence and a spirit of innovation among young engineers, aspiring technologists, and the public. The first-hand experiences, connections, and insights into the groundbreaking developments – from electric vehicles to construction engineering – in the vibrant city of Mysuru, reaffirms our belief that sustainable growth paradigms can only be achieved through all-round and continuing stakeholder engagement for driving the next frontiers of success.”

Expressing her thoughts, Dr Rohini Nagapadma, Principal, NIE – Mysore, observed, “We are pleased to be a part of the second edition of illuminate with L&T Technology Services. Through meaningful engagements around the role of science and engineering in our society, our speakers this year inspired us with firsthand accounts of ingenuity and innovation that is shaping India’s growth story. An important takeaway, I feel, is the need for synergizing talent development and problem solving approach within our academic and skill-development initiatives.”

The inaugural edition of illuminate was graced by Dr Mylaswami Annadurai, popularly known as the “Moon Man of India” and Shri Sudhanshu Mani, the mind behind the Vande Bharat express trains. Illuminate will continue to drive the passion of engineering excellence among the youth and technology enthusiasts in the coming days.