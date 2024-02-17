Construction Nearing Completion on Three Oregon Multifamily Communities Totaling 352 Units

According to Dennis Mitchell, senior vice president of CloudTen Residential, these properties represent an ongoing partnership between Deacon Development, a Portland-based real estate development firm and CloudTen, a Nevada firm that manages and operates multifamily properties throughout the west.

In total, these projects will provide 352 units to the greater Portland and Salem areas, filling a growing need for housing in the region, Mitchell said. Each is a key addition to the community and to our expanding portfolio. We are proud to partner with Deacon Development to help provide quality rental housing in walkable, transit-oriented neighborhoods.

Highlights of the new properties include:

Merx

Located at the corner of 19th and Pettygrove in northwest Portlands Slabtown, Merx is a seven-story mixed-use project comprised of 126 studio and one-bedroom apartments, ranging from 297 to 453 square feet. Units feature a blend of contemporary design with custom casework, offering both style and functionality. Originally the site of a Sylvias Grocery which opened in 1884, Merx (short for mercantile), pays homage to the neighborhoods rich history rooted in service. Merx will encompass a resident lounge, coffee bar, private outdoor terrace and rooftop deck with sweeping city views as well as ground-floor retail. The name Merx is Latin for merchandise that is bought and sold and is an homage to the sites retail beginnings. Pre-leasing is slated for February 2024 with units ready for move-in late April 2024.

Paceline

Located at 1341 N. Killingsworth St. in Portlands Overlook neighborhood, Paceline stands five stories with 69 studio and one-bedroom apartments, spanning 350 to 460 square feet. A community of apartments in North Portland where residents, neighbors and friends come together in a space designed for convenience and comfort, its name is a nod to the regions connectivity, spawned by access to Portlands MAX Yellow Line, bike lanes, greenways and multi-use paths. Apartment homes include in-home washers/dryers, custom casework, quartz countertops and expansive windows, while amenities encompass package lockers, bike parking, a rooftop deck and more. Construction is set for completion in June 2024.

Rivenwood

Featuring 157 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 370 to 849 square feet as well as on-site parking, a resident lounge and large rooftop deck with BBQs, outdoor games and more Rivenwood is a five-story, wood-framed structure located on the site of a former Nordstrom store at 420 Center St. NE in downtown Salem. Inspired by the industrial history of the regions saw mills and the timber industry, the name Rivenwood is a subtle nod to a city strengthened and reinvented through public and private partnership. Rivenwoods apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-home washers and dryers and balconies in select units along with EV parking, bike storage, package lockers, a coffee and tea lounge and pet wash. Pre-leasing is slated for spring 2024, with units ready for move-in summer 2024.

With these newest additions to its portfolio, CloudTen now manages 70 properties totaling 500 units throughout Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

About CloudTen Residential

Focused on delivering a positive experience to residents, team members and clients, CloudTen is a residential brand headquartered in Nevada that manages and operates multifamily properties throughout the West. Offering renters, a full gamut of services, amenities and living options, the firms diverse portfolio of properties ranges from hotel-to-residential conversions to high-rise lease-ups to value-add properties. For more information, visit https://livecloudten.com.

