VIP Industries appoints Mr. Manish Desai as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

VIP Industries Limited, Asia’s largest and the world’s second-largest luggage maker appoints Mr. Manish Desai as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and re-designated Ms. Neetu Kashiramka as the Managing Director of the company, both effective from February 14, 2023.

Mr. Manish Desai has an experience of over 25 years covering various sub functions of Business & Finance like Project Finance, Revenue/ Financial Accounting including Consolidation, MIS, Treasury, Statutory/ Internal Audit, Direct & Indirect Tax, USGAAP financials including participation in Management review and Board meetings.

In his last assignment Mr. Manish was with Voltas Ltd., as Head of Corporate Finance, wherein his roles involve strengthening control across all divisions, risk management, partnering in various strategic initiatives including capital allocation, driving annual budget performance, Treasury operations involving Borrowing, Currency hedging and Insurance, Property Cell, shared service function, Indirect Tax, Investor relationship, accounts consolidation and working closely with Statutory & Internal Auditors on critical matters and actively participating in the Audit Committee and Board meeting along with Chief Financial Officer.

Before joining Voltas Ltd, Mr. Manish has worked with MIRC Electronics Ltd., BPL Mobile Communications Ltd. Mr. Manish holds a Chartered Accountancy qualification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, New Delhi.

Ms. Neetu Kashiramka joined VIP Industries on April 7, 2020, as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. She was then appointed as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective May 8, 2023. Furthermore, she was elevated to the position of Designate Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer, effective November 14, 2023. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant with over 26 years of post-qualification experience. She brings in more than two decades of experience in the corporate finance function across several organizations. Before joining the company, she was associated with various reputed organizations such as Greaves Cotton, Jyothy Labs, and Kewal Kiran & Company.