A Premier Destination for PADI IDC with Sander Buis, Oceans 5 Gili Air

Gili Air’s Oceans 5: A Premier Destination for PADI IDC with Sander Buis

Located on the northwest side of Lombok, Gili Air offers a tranquil alternative to the bustling party scene of its sister island, Gili Trawangan. Known for its laid-back atmosphere, Gili Air provides a balance of relaxation and activity for mid-twenties adventurers. Activities on the island include yoga, horse riding, snorkeling, and diving. While it hosts events and parties, Gili Air maintains a quieter, more relaxed vibe compared to Gili Trawangan, making it an ideal spot for those seeking to immerse themselves in the natural beauty and cultural richness of Indonesia.

One of the island’s standout features is Oceans 5 Gili Air, the only PADI Career Development Centre on the island. Achieving this status in 2014, Oceans 5 has established itself as a high-quality dive training institution. In 2025, Oceans 5 plans to conduct ten PADI Instructor Development Courses (IDCs), reinforcing its reputation as a leading destination for aspiring dive professionals.

Oceans 5 offers exceptional facilities, including a dedicated PADI IDC classroom with air conditioning, two expansive pools for skill practice, a dedicated equipment room, and a specialized boat for IDC activities. These facilities provide a comprehensive and comfortable learning environment for IDC candidates.

PADI Course Director Sander Buis, with two decades of experience in the dive industry, leads the IDC program at Oceans 5. Buis’s approach emphasizes real-life teaching skills rather than solely focusing on passing the PADI Instructor Examination. His program integrates environmental awareness into the curriculum, recognizing the importance of ocean conservation. Additional workshops during the IDC include adaptive teaching techniques, event organization, and environmental stewardship, with activities such as beach and reef clean-ups.

Oceans 5’s commitment to environmental conservation was recognized in 2023 when PADI awarded the center for its outstanding contribution to ocean conservation. This award highlights the center’s efforts to integrate environmental awareness into its training programs and underscores the importance of sustainable diving practices.

Gili Air provides an ideal backdrop for IDC candidates. The island’s serene ambiance allows for focused study and practice, with opportunities to enjoy a vibrant yet relaxed nightlife. Numerous restaurants and bars offer a variety of local and international cuisine, providing settings to unwind after a day of training. Unlike the constant party scene of Gili Trawangan, Gili Air offers a more subdued nightlife, allowing students to balance their studies with leisure without overwhelming distractions.

The PADI IDC at Oceans 5 Gili Air, under the guidance of Sander Buis, offers a comprehensive and enriching experience for aspiring dive instructors. The combination of top-notch facilities, a focus on real-life teaching skills, and a commitment to environmental conservation makes Oceans 5 an outstanding choice for dive training. Coupled with the balanced atmosphere of Gili Air, candidates have the opportunity to develop their skills, connect with nature, and embark on a rewarding career in the dive industry.

